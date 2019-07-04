Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Drama Continues

It is no secret that the Kardashian family is not keen on NBA player Tristan Thompson due to his lack of respect towards sister Khloé Kardashian. After cheating on youngest Kardashian sister her while she was pregnant and then again with long-time family friend Jordyn Woods, Thompson has made a reputation for himself amongst the family and the public’s eye. After the latest and final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16, reveals the truth behind the long-awaited details of the Thompson and Woods scandal, audience members see Khloés long time composed figure, reach its breaking point.

According to a British tabloid, The Sun recently made claims that Thompson was trying to win Khloé back. The main twist to the whole story being that Khloé is supposedly torn with what to do. After being cheated on in her third trimester, Kardashian sister made claims on social media and later revealed in reality show episodes that she decided to stay with Thompson in order to keep her family together and make sure that newborn daughter, True Thompson grew up with a father. Weeks after the episode containing details of the first allegations toward Thompson premiered, news and rumors were already spreading about the alligations against Jordyn Woods.

These past two Sunday’s episodes further aired containing the inside take revolved around the incident in the finale episodes of Season 16. The final contents being Khloé breaking through her long-time tolerance and patience with situations being thrown at her but also how it affected other family members such as Kylie Jenner.

Since the airing of the episode Thompson has made attempts to will Kholé back, efforts including that of buying a “family” house and dedicating an Instagram post to Khloé for her birthday calling her “the most beautiful human inside and out.”

Sources say Khloé has been rejecting Thompson’s efforts for explanation and reconciliation. Although Kardashian’sresidents is fully understandable, according to the same source, Khloé, “Wants to keep things civil for True’s sake, but she doesn’t want to risk falling for him again and getting her heartbroken all over again.” Especially with him being, “Really keen to show her he’s changed though—he’s even buying a big ‘family’ house near Khloé’s L.A. home so he can have True stay more often and saying he’d do anything to put things right. Khloé’s torn.”