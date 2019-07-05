Top 10 Best Celebrity July 4th Photos 2019

It was a beautiful Independence day. Celebrities soaked up the sun in red, white, and blue for America’s birthday. Many celebrities celebrated July 4th all around the world. Some of our favorite celebrities are still celebrating the joyous holiday all weekend long.

Here are the top 10 Celebrity July 4th celebrations!

1. Derek Hough

Yesterday, Derek Hough hosted Macy’s 4th of July celebration with Ciara that aired on NBC last night. The fireworks were absolutely stunning. Derek posted a picture yesterday of himself looking at the beautiful fireworks.

2. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

John and Chrissy knew how to celebrate July 4th right this year! They traveled to Capri, Italy, with their kids, Luna and Miles, for a family vacation just a few days before Independence Day. Yesterday, the family was spotted out in Portovenere, Italy exploring the city.

3. Sofia Vergara & Joe Maganiello

Sofia Vergara posted on Instagram pictures of her and her hubby, Joe celebrating the 4th on the coast in Italy. The food looks absolutely amazing! Don’t we all wish we could tag along on their vacation?

4. Ciara

Yesterday, Ciara hosted Macy’s 4th of July Celebration with Derek Hough. Before her hosting duties kicked in, she saluted the troops on America’s birthday.

5. Gayle King

Gayle took a selfie yesterday in front of Rockefeller Center representing her love for America with all the flags behind her. Wave the American flag, Gayle!

6. Jonas Brothers

Looks like the Jonas Brothers had some quality time with their family and loved ones. Nick posted a group picture from yesterday’s family barbecue picking up their younger brother, Frankie.

7. Ariana Grande

The singer took snaps of her Independence Day trip to the Museum of Science and Industry, including this adorable photo of herself posing behind an oversized astronaut suit, on her Instagram Stories.

8. Padman Lakshmi

The Top Chef host celebrated America’s birthday while sending a message to the Trump Administration.

She tweeted a photo of a pie she made decorated to look like an American flag saying, “Close the Camps”.

“A truly American pie for the bbq today,” she captioned the photo before tweeting again to ask her followers to, “Contact your representatives tomorrow and demand they #CloseTheCamps”. This is referring to the closure of detention facilities holding migrant children and families which must come to an end.

A truly American pie for the bbq today: pic.twitter.com/WeuuGNSteZ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 4, 2019

9. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor had a great 4th of July! She performed all her greatest hits in Philadelphia for their celebration of America’s birthday. Fan’s were “All About that Bass” this Independence day!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzhbFHRn2Z_/

10. Drew Barrymore

Drew posted a very cute boomerang of herself promoting her new playlist she created on Spotify just for the 4th of July. How cute is she? Be sure to check out Drew’s playlist for your weekend celebration of America’s birthday!