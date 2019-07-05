Chloë Grace Moretz was awarded a restraining order against an alleged stalker who was arrested at her home twice in 24 hours.

The 22-year-old actress was targeted over the weekend after an 18-year-old man was arrested twice in just 24 hours at her Los Angeles home when he allegedly jumped the front gate and knocked the door, hoping he could meet her.

In documents obtained by The Blast, the man won’t be returning to Moretz’s property soon since she’s been awarded a temporary protective order against him. It’s not known how long the order will last or whether the Greta star plans on filing for a permanent version.

The actress’ family home was targeted by the alleged stalker on Sunday, June 30 when he knocked on the door and was greeted by a family member, who ushered him away before calling the police. He was arrested outside the home as he sat in his car waiting for her return.

Despite spending the night in jail, the man allegedly went back to Moretz’s mansion as soon as he was released, hopped over the fence and knocked on the door again, according to TMZ.

The stalker was picked up by police a few blocks away at 8:45 on Monday night, July 1, and held on a $150,000 bail, up from his $1,000 bail the first time. He was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing, but after returning to the If I Stay star’s home again, his charges were upped to felony stalking.

Back in 2017, the actress got a permanent restraining order against a different alleged stalker and having to call the cops on a different guy who tried offering her cookies earlier that same year.

Moretz has been busy the past few years, starring in the film Brain on Fire in 2016, Greta in 2018, and voicing Wednesday Addams in The Adams Family and Snow White in Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs later this year.