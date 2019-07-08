Celebrities React to Cameron Boyce’s Death

Beloved actor, Cameron Boyce died in his sleep Saturday morning of a seizure brought on by an “ongoing medical condition,” a family spokesperson said. He was only 20 years old. The Los Angeles-born star was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies, and as Luke Ross on Jessie, which ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and starred Debby Ryan.

People Magazine reported that “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Disney said that Cameron was a “remarkably caring and thoughtful person.”

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

Jessie

His costars from Jessie are still in complete shock. His sister on Jessie, Peyton List, posted a note on Instagram yesterday after hearing the news.

View this post on Instagram heartbroken A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

His other sister on the show Skai Jackson posted on Instagram remembering her television brother.

Debby Ryan posted on her Instagram story today with an inspirational video clip of Cameron Boyce giving a speech just before he passed. “It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for,” Boyce said in the speech. “But we need to use our resources and what we have. We’re all in here wearing suits. We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people, other people, people who need us!”

Debby has not yet posted a picture on Instagram or tweet since Cameron’s decease.

Even Cameron’s dad on Jessie, Charles Esten, wrote a series of tweets, remembering his costar.

“My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together,” he said. “It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering. It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become.”

Other Stars are in Complete Shock

Descendants director Kenny Ortega also remembered the star on Instagram.

Bella Thorne posted yesterday about her love for Cameron.

They take them from us so soon 💔 I love u little bro u cute little weirdo. So weird ur gone…now there’s just emptiness 💔💔💔💔💔💔 — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 7, 2019

She added, “There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you.”

Grown-Ups

Cameron also starred as Adam Sandler’s son in Grown-Ups 1 and 2. Yesterday, his parents from the movie posted on Instagram to remember Cameron.

Adam and Salama are in complete shock, as are all of us.

Rest easy Cameron Boyce, you will forever be remembered in our hearts. Please respect the privacy of Cameron’s friends and family during this time.