Mirah Carey SLAYS the #BottleCapChallenge

Many celebrities such as John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, Ryan Renolds, Ellie Goulding, and David Spade have accepted summer’s newest challenge called the #BottleCapChallenge. The main goal of the challenge is to place a water bottle directly on a flat surface with the cap loose to perform a martial arts kick to remove the cap from the bottle. Celebrities have definitely shown off their karate skills when they posted their videos.

Seems that this challenge is getting spread around quickly ever since Max Holloway started it. People thought that this challenge was going no where, Mirah Carey just proved that its going somewhere!

Mirah’s Bottle Cap Challenge

Singer-songwriter, Mirah Carey gladly accepted the challenge in a way that no human could probably do or think of doing. To all celebrities that want to try the challenge next, GAME OVER! Mirah just won.

Since Mirah is known for her high-octave range, she did not incorporate the famous karate kick that most people do in this challenge. When Mirah posted her video yesterday, she is shown singing a high note in front of the bottle and the cap just magically came off! Way to go to whoever edited Mirah’s bottle cap challenge video.

Mirah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon commented on the post and said, “Hilarious!!!!”

Rita Ora commented by saying, “You win hands down.”

Jordan Sparks also added, “Ahahaha this is why you’re the greatest! ♥️”

Many celebrities then commented back by agreeing that Mirah’s #BottleCapChallenge won as the best video.

Beat that everyone!