Ariana Grande is currently performing on her nearly-sold out Sweetener World Tour but that didn’t stop her from releasing a brand new music video.

On Tuesday, July 9, the singer dropped a surprise music video for her song “In My Head” from the “thank u, next” album. The video was released to Vogue‘s YouTube channel, in correlation with Grande’s August cover story for the magazine.

One of the more intimate songs from the album, Grande has strayed from singing the song on tour because it’s too emotional for her. In the video, she dances, shoulder-pops, poses, and struts around inside the white room of her own mind, taking the song literally.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the video captures “the creative claustrophobia of being Ariana Grande” without any backup dancers or elaborate scenery, according to Vogue.

The music video comes on the heels of the 26-year-old’s August cover of the publication, where she opens up about her grief over the death of rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup with SNL star Pete Davidson, both last year.

“I was researching healing and PTSD and talking to therapists, and everyone was like, ‘You need a routine, a schedule,” Grande confesses about her tough year. “Of course because I’m an extremist, I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll go on tour!’ But it’s hard to sing song that are about wounds that are so fresh. It’s fun, it’s pop music, and I’m not trying to make it sound like anything that it’s not, but these songs to me really do represent some heavy shit.”

According to Grande’s interview, she began to cry just nine minutes in at the mention of Coachella, which she headlined for the first time this year and became the festival’s youngest headliner. The reason: She admitted the festival offered near-constant reminders of Miller, who she was still close to after their breakup last year up until his death in September 2018.

“I never thought I’d even go to Coachella,” she said. “I was always a person who never went to festivals and never went out and had fun like that. But the first time I went was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience. I went the second yera as well, and I associate…heavily…it was just a kind of mindfuck, processing how much has happened in such a brief period.”

The Grammy-winner also opened up about the heartbreak and the everlasting trauma of the bombing at the Manchester arena after her concert on May 22, 2017 that left 22 dead and hundreds more injured. “It’s not my trauma,” she says, tears filling her eyes. “It’s those families’. It’s their losses, and so it’s hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this and reopening the memory for them.”

Talking about the One Love Manchester concert that she organized and included multiple huge names in music including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dangerous Woman Tour U.S. openers and UK group Little Mix, and Coldplay, the singer continues, “I’m proud that we were able to raise a lot of money with the intention of giving people a feeling of love or unity, but at the end of the day, it didn’t bring anyone back. Everyone was like, Wow, look at this amazing thing, and I was like, What the fuck are you guys talking about? We did the best we could, but on a totally real level we did nothing. I’m sorry.”

Grande then talked about her short-lived engagement to Davidson. Her friends convinced her to come to New York and escape LA and her patterns there. “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction,” she explained. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still dont’ trust myself with the life.”

