Top 10 Items Every College Freshman Needs

Hey, Class of 2019! You’ve graduated high school, and now it’s time to take the next step in pursuing your future career. Some of you are Accounting, General Studies, or like me, Mass Communications majors. But before you start classes this Fall, you’ll need to be prepared for your new home: THE DORMS! Here are ten items you’ll need as an incoming freshman.

1. Dictionary

Hate to break it to you but, there will be times when the wi-fi may be down, the campus library is closed, and you have an English paper due at midnight. You’ll need a dictionary just in case all, or anyone of these coincidences takes place.

2. Under-bed Storage

Your dorm room is not going to be like your room back home- all spacious and comfy. You’ll need to make your room as comfortable as possible. Starting with under-bed storage. The lesser the clutter, the comfier you’ll be.

3. Hangers

You’ll need these for your clothes so, you won’t run out of space in your room. You’ll want your room to be as neat as possible. I don’t know about you but, it helps me to concentrate more when studying in a clean, tidy space.

4. Mini Fridge

If you’re going to have roommates, you’ll need a mini-fridge for your food supply. Especially if you have snacks that you want you- AND ONLY YOU- to touch.

5. Dry Erase Board

You’ll need this for when you want to write yourself little reminders or notes to inspire yourself. College can get stressful at times. You’ll want to make sure you stay on top or ahead of the game and give yourself a little motivation, as well.

6. Googly Eyes

These are for when you need a little “pick me up.” As I stated before, college can be a bit overwhelming. But if you place these googly eyes on your hole puncher or pencil/pen holder, you’ll find yourself having a little laugh to distract you from the college life.

7. Condoms

As an incoming freshman, there will be a couple of cuties here and there that will catch your eye. Keep in mind that there’s a reason you’re here and it is not to have a baby or to find a disease that you may or may not be able to lose. If you’re going to have sex, make sure to protect yourself.

8. Noise Cancelling Headphones

You’ll need these for those nights your roomies come home from a party all extra loud and drunk, or in case they decide to throw a party but, you have a test in your 8 am class tomorrow. You need these so, you can get a good night’s sleep and to cancel out those party animal roomies of yours.

9. A Netflix/Hulu Subscription

There will be moments when you’re not in the mood to party, and you’d rather stay to yourself. That’s perfectly fine. Especially if your school doesn’t have cable. Or maybe they do but, you can’t find anything on TV that you haven’t seen or aren’t interested in watching. When you have Netflix or Hulu, you can never go wrong.

10. Laptop

If you don’t have one already, you’ll need it your freshman year. Sure, you may have turned in all your assignments in on time but, what about checking your email for any updates before heading to class. There’s nothing like coming to class on time and prepared to find out your professor canceled class at the last minute, and she sent everybody an email but, you never saw it because why? You don’t have a laptop. Especially if you don’t have any of your classmates numbers.

There you have it, folks. Again, congratulations on graduating high school and welcome to college!