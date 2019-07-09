The hardest part about preparing for spring break is not just figuring out how much to pack- it’s figuring out where to go. While Miami and Daytona Beach are must-go-to destinations to check off your bucket list while you are in college, sometimes you want to get away from the crowd and create memories in different locations. Here are five less traveled destinations for your last minute spring break.

1. New Orleans, Louisiana

Good ole’ Nawlins. A great destination any time of year, however, this is also a lesser considered destination for college spring breakers. New Orleans is a lively destination that possesses its own unique culture within the state of Lousiana and apart from its other southern neighbors. Take a stroll through the famous French Quarter and down Bourbon St. Eat- honestly, the food in New Orleans is worth the visit alone. Enjoy all that the nightlife has to offer from the jazz performances to the clubs. Schedule permitting, you might even make it in time to experience Mardi Gras. Don’t sleep on the Big Easy for your Spring Break.

2. Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Our second destination is our first foreign destination. Montreal is the perfect destination for cold weather lovers and those who want a Spring Break vacation experience that is outside of the norm. Take in the big city feel while nature lovers can enjoy the scenery with a climb or bus ride up Mont-Royal. Foodies will love Canadian staples such as poutine and the famous Montreal smoked meat sandwiches. Architect fiends can take in the gothic European style buildings. Fashionistas can refresh their wardrobes with the many boutiques sprinkled throughout the city. For the adventure seekers, stay at the famous Hotel de Glace while in Quebec. Should you choose to make Montreal your Spring Break trip of choice brush up on your French- or revive your Duolingo streak and fish out your passport.

Honorable mention: Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

3. Savannah, Georgia

Coming back down south, we have Savannah, Georgia. Much like New Orleans, Savannah is steeped in history and a culture of its own. What makes Savannah an excellent spring break destination is its laid back atmosphere. Take this spring break vacation as a way to relax. Take in Savannah’s beautiful scenery lined with Spanish moss trees, enjoy the food- oh! Have you ever ridden on a steamboat? Another notable attraction is Tybee Island. This small island is perfect for those who want a laid back beach vacation for spring break.

Honorable mention: Atlanta, Georgia

4. Seattle, Washington

Now we move over to the west coast, the Pacific Northwest to be exact. When most people think of vacationing out west, it is often California or maybe Las Vegas. Seattle is a vibrant city that is no stranger to tourists, yet usually not thought of as a Spring Break destination. This city is for lovers of the quintessential big city ambiance- and caffeine connoisseurs. Some things to do in Seattle include the Space Needle, taking a stroll through the famous Pike Place Market and a cruise on the Ballard Locks to enjoy the scenery of the city.

Honorable mention: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

5. Oaxaca, Mexico

Feeling Mexico as a destination but not quite Cancun or Cabo? Look towards Oaxaca. Inland of central Mexico is the state and city of Oaxaca. You’ll fall in love with its authentic charm that lines the cobblestone streets and Spanish colonial style buildings. Over the last few years, Oaxaca has gained more and more popularity in terms of tourism as it is incredibly affordable to vacation in the city whether you choose to stay in an Airbnb, hotel, or hostel. Not far from the city limits you can take excursions to archeological sites of ancient Aztec cities such as Teotitlan and Monte Alban.

Honorable mention: San Antonio, Texas