The 5 Back To School Hacks for Fall 2019

The halfway mark through summer is always a drag when you begin to anticipate the beginning of the next school semester. Whether you anticipating the nerves that come with being a freshman college student or a returning one, there are always ways to make the slow transition from summer to the start of the school year more enjoyable. To stay on track here are 5 back to school hacks and tips to keeping up of the rush of the start of a new semester.

1. Get Organized/Stock Up

A new set of classes calls for a new set of supplies. It is important to keep things around like post-its, glue, tape, a stapler, and flashcards to stay organized and keeping material for classes separate. You never know what kind of project, assignment, or presentation is going to come along where you will need basic supplies on hand.

2. Have a combination of snacks for on the go

At the beginning of the semester when classes begin to pick up, having enough time to do everything can sometimes be a difficult balance. A good way to save time in the mornings or afternoons is to try a weekly meal prep or keep spare snacks on hand for when you are running late and rushing out of the house. Going to class on an empty stomach can be the worst in terms of aiding to your focus and concentration. Keeping on hand something that takes the edge off will make the hour and a half much more manageable.

3. Buy a Planner

While some people prefer to keep notes on their phone, owning a planner is a good step if you need to have things handwritten. Knowing what you have on your schedule for the week can help reduce stress by being refreshed on what you have ahead. Getting a planner can help keep class material and due dates featured for reminders in order to not get behind.

4. Get a Notebook and Folder for Every Class

Having a notebook and folder for every class is not only a good way to keep things organized, but keep subjects separate. Even if you prefer a different method of organizing, making sure that subjects don’t get mixed up is key to staying up to date in terms of content and class materials.

5. Do One Thing a Day For Yourself

School isn’t supposed to be all stress all the time, with no free time. In order to be productive, it is equally important to do things every now and then that brings you joy. This can lead to future productivity due to the application of a clearer mindset when furthering the task at hand. Doing one small thing a day like going to the gym or spending time with friends will ultimately help make you the most productive and content.