10 Nostalgic Girl Movies That You Should Watch Right Now

Let’s say you have been feeling a little nostalgic lately, and you want to remember some friends and/or experiences in high school. But, wait! You are either in High School and enjoying your summer break properly, or you are a college undergrad or alumni, either way, you should check out this list of movies you must watch if you want to relive some memories. Yet, if you fall under the first category, you should be grateful for it as you watch these classics.

Mean Girls

This Hollywood classic written by Tina Frey will absorb you into a high school drama starred by Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Easy A

Emma Stone plays Olive, the leading actor in this film. Throughout the movie, she keeps lying about having sexual intercourse with many guys. Yet, she likes the reputation she has built. This started as an adolescent adventure of which she could not get off even if she wanted to.

Friday Night Lights

What is high school without some good American football? Nothing, right? This is the reason this film is on the list. This movie was directed by Peter Berg and released in 2004. It will definitely make you want to go back to school, especially if you are/were a person who is into sports or a cheerleader.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Young and handsome Mathew Broderick will brainwash you not to go to school and disregard your perfect attendance record instead. Do you want to join him or do you actually want to learn some good stuff in high school? It is up to you! This movie was released in 1986 under John Hughes’ production.

She’s All That

So far, we have covered some high school drama and football. What is missing? That is right; prom stuff! This film directed by Robert Iscove was released in 1999. It starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard. This is about juvenile parties and more high school drama.

To All The Boys I loved Before

This is a Netflix production released in 2018 and directed by Susan Johnson and starred by Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Janel Parrish. The main character is exposed through her love letters. Find out what happens on this drama-and-romance-based movie! This is a modern Must-Watch!

Bring It On

This film directed by Peyton Reed was released in 2000. It starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford. You need to watch this classic for some cheerleading choreographies, drama, comedy and more!

Clueless

Let this American drama and comedy consume you. This film directed by Amy Heckerling was released in 1995. It stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

The Breakfast Club

At this point, we have gone over high school drama, prom and sports… Hmm, what do they do to those students who just could not behave back in school? Detention time, that is right! Is there anyone out there who misses detention? Well, we never know. Maybe, there are… Anyway, this Hollywood classic directed by John Hughes was released in 1985. It starred actors Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald. Find out what happened during that Saturday!

Grease

Yes!! Last but not least! This is a MUST-WATCH Hollywood classic. I will not give any description of this movie –but to say it was released in 1978, directed by Randal Kleiser and starred by John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing, so you can be delighted when you do watch it. This is the one that I want…

Do you have any other back-to-school movie in mind that we might have forgotten to mention? Leave a comment!