Jesse Palmer Girlfriend 2020: Who is Jesse Dating Now?

Jesse Palmer is best known for formerly handing out roses on ABC’s The Bachelor in 2004. Now Jesse is a TV host and contributor on Good Morning America, Sports Commentator, and a former professional Football Player. He played professionally for the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before giving out roses as the Bachelor. In 2018, he hosted a show created by staff members of the Bachelor called The Proposal and his career has been taking off.

Now the question is, is he still with his final rose contestant from The Bachelor or did he move on and find someone else?

The Bachelor

He was best known for a mistake he made during his first rose ceremony. He meant to call a girl named Karen, but thought her name was Katie. Whoops, but he consulted with Chris Harrison and ended up saving both contestants. Eventually, Jesse gave Jessica Bowlin his final rose whose long distance relationship lasted for only a couple of months after the show and the couple parted ways.

Jesse has no regrets from his experience as the Bachelor. He said, “Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today. We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwVWzRbFNWi/

Though things didn’t turn out quite the way he wanted it to be, Jesse was thankful for the opportunity ABC gave him. Furthermore, there might be somebody new in the life of the former NFL star. Are they only rumors or has Jesse finally found the one?

Post Bachelor

After the Bachelor, he found love with a Brazilian model, Emely Fardo. He said it was love at first sight. They met by chance while taking a group boxing class together at Rumble in New York City two years ago.

Jesse took Emely for a surprise trip to France and popped the question to her yesterday! He secretly hiring Emely’s favorite wedding photographer to capture the moment when he asked her to marry him, presenting her with a stunning 3.5 carat diamond ring.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzqhbhRBs6k/

Congratulations on your engagement Jesse. Your final rose has been given.