Amanda Seyfried’s Instagram Drama With Arielle Charnas: DETAILS

Is the fact that there is yet another Instagram shade session going down surprising? No, it’s the fact that Amanda Seyfried is at the center of it! Seyfried does well in staying out of the public eye in between performances and rarely makes waves. However, on July 9th, the actress created a tidal wave on the app after calling out a well-known influencer for her body appreciation post where she poses in a bikini with the caption, “Proud of my body after two kids”

Seyfried’s friend took to the comment section to call the influencer out on her level of privilege that helped her attain her prepubescent physique postpartum and how it seems that Charnas is using her platform to promote frivolous things and unhealthy body images. Her friend commented the following under Charnas’ picture,

“hate to dump on you but since you asked… 1) Totally fine that you’re privileged and thin, good for you (I am too-ish!). Got no problem with either of those things. BUT if you don’t acknowledge how your wealth made your workouts/body possible, you’re just perpetuating the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) notion that mothers should “bounce back” after childbirth, ab impossibility for anyone who can’t afford ample childcare (which is almost everyone in this country). Lots to unpack here I KNOW. 2) Honeychild, you are glorifying an unhealthy body image (I don’t care if it’s “natural”, don’t even try that shit with me) in a society that already fetishizes the adolescent female form. Young girls don’t need any more images of emaciated women thank you very much. 3) I know you’re better than this. Why not use your platform to encourage more women to be ambitious businesswomen, or say, run for office, or maybe, sheesh I don’t know, do something to help the kids literally dying in cages? But what do I know, YOU DO YOU!

Seyfried then took it upon herself to post a screenshot of her friend’s comment on her own page well endowed with fans, to reiterate the point with a caption that reads,

“Fuck it- this is feed material. My very smart friend (again not tagging) wrote this on a semi-influencer’s feed and she blocked both of us (even though I didn’t tag her- at least she’s getting the message). If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting. We have to back ourselves up- not run away from the issues it presents. There are gray areas everywhere. Each of us has a chance to back ourselves- especially on this platform. If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture.”

Not only did Charnas block both of them, but she also took to her (since expired) Instagram story to complain about being bullied simply for being thin. The actress’ post sparked heavy debate amongst fans and fellow celebs who either praised Seyfried for speaking up on an important issue or admonished her for body-shaming a woman on the internet to make her point.

After making the controversial post, the Mamma Mia! star followed up with a silly picture of her face with a message that read,

“INFLUENCE=POWER. And if you’re taking advantage of that- EMPOWER.”

It’s apparent that this bout of drama has died down, at least for now, with both celebs choosing to move on from the topic almost immediately. Do you feel the message Charnas was sending with her body appreciation post was as innocent as it seemed or that the one Seyfried made about being aware of one’s privilege hits the nail on the head?