Finally, Lady Gaga‘s long-awaited beauty line: Haus Laboratories will be launched for the first time and available for preorder on July 15, starting at 3 a.m. ET. The makeup line will be available not only on hauslabs.com but on Amazon as well. Look out for updated posts via Instagram @hauslabs too. She says, ‘Just like with my music, I wanted everyone to have access to it.’

Lady Gaga and her own personal makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, ventured on this idea together creating an innovative makeup line. Gaga adds, ‘I love Sarah so much. She’s literally picked me up off the floor and put makeup on my face to change my whole day. I made this with her.’ The makeup collection includes three high-impact and high-pigment formulas that Lady Gaga and Tanno have created: RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss, and an extraordinary liquid-to-powder shimmer called Glam Attack; each one applicable in six shades.

Haus Laboratories’ Le Riot Lip Glosses are high-shine and come in a range of finishes, including shimmer, pearl, and pure pigment. The RIP Lip Liners are demi-matte, waterproof, and sharpenable. The Glam Attacks are liquid-shimmer powders that can be layered on top of other products to transform their finish or wear alone for saturated, but blendable, pigment.

‘I created these collections like I create a record. They have themes. They’re thought out. Everything from the shades to the different variations. Not every single one of them has the same equation of pearl or shimmer to powder and color.’ -Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga also elaborates on some objectives she reasoned behind her makeup collection line about the vision, emotion and the products behind Haus Laboratories:

1. Makeup Is Power And Confidence But Should Not Define You

‘Makeup changed my life. I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it, I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly. I’m not saying that makeup is the only thing that does that, but it did that for me. When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup and I discovered creating things myself. It means so much to me on a visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest. But we’re living in a time when some people are applying their makeup and still feeling extremely insecure because maybe they didn’t get their contour perfectly. Maybe they didn’t get that lip line just right. Maybe they didn’t blend it properly. These are all things that I just want to explode and completely revolt against.’

2. Show-Proof Eye Shadow

‘I find it quite annoying when I’ve done my complexion, and then I put eye shadow on and it gets all over my face. And the Glam Attack is incredible because I find that with most liquid eye shadows there tends to be this dry-down that’s very cracky and can fall out after several hours, and that’s not the case with this. We’ve definitely tested these products… I will say they’re show-proof.’

3. Never Fail Lip Liners

‘First and foremost, I wanted to create the lip pencil of my dreams. I love lip pencils, but for me there always ends up being something wrong with them. With this formula, I can line my lips beautifully, but most of the time, I wear it all over my mouth. It feels like a lipstick, and it does not transfer. The finish is semi-matte and highly pigmented, but if you want to, you can sheer it out and use it almost like a stain. You can put it on your cheeks. I use it all over my face. Every time I put it on, I have this sigh of giant, artistic, creative release that I just… my heart soars. We called it the RIP lip liner because it’s a lip liner to die for.’

4. Each Product Is Liberating

‘I think that the world has, in general, really come to a place where everybody’s trying to look like each other. It’s almost become like this giant social media beauty pageant competition. If doing a full face of makeup like that makes you feel really good, I’m not going to tell you not to do that, or tell you that it’s not cool, or not real. I mean, if that’s you, that’s you. But I do feel that for some people, they’re doing their makeup that way and they’re still not feeling good on the inside. It’s like they’ve done their makeup, but they still feel insecure that they didn’t do it right, or that they had to do it that way because that’s the trend. At Haus Laboratories, we want you to see yourself. When you look in that mirror, we want you to go: ‘That’s the you that I love. I’m in love with that person.’ I don’t want people to feel like they have to look like me.’

5. My Mother Was My Inspiration

‘To make my mom proud, I built this company from the ground up, as an entrepreneur. We got an investor, and we put everything together. This is a 15-employee company. I actually presented it to my mom. I brought her into a room filled with boards and I said, ‘Mommy, I’ve been working on something and I want to show it to you.’ She got all choked up and it was a really special moment. ‘I’ve always been really close to my mom. When I was a little girl, I was just fascinated with her morning beauty ritual. I would wake up and I would see her getting ready for work. She would apply her foundation, her lipstick, her mascara. She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup. I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did. That’s the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents.’

6. A Supporter Not A Competitor

‘I love range. I have everything in my bag from Marc Jacobs’ mascara, Velvet Noir, to Maybelline brow gel to Tom Ford and Kevyn Aucoin. I love MAC. I’m not here to be a competitor. I would love to do collaborations with all these brands. I celebrate everyone. Makeup is a beautiful thing. The only thing that I ever find off-putting about brands is when I feel that authenticity is being, sort of, shoved down our throats. I think a brand should be able to stand on its own, with its own pillars, and know that it’s authentic, without having to say it.’