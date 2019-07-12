LISTEN: Ed Sheeran, ‘No.6’, New Album: Stream & Download

Ed Sheeran is back with new hits coming your way. He released his first single on May 10th from his brand new album No. 6 called, ” I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber. It has already become one of the top songs of the summer. Fans have been obsessing over this smash hit.

These new tracks are part of Sheeran’s new album, due July 12. Ed said, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Celebrities on the album include some of the biggest names in music such as Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Stormzy, YEBBA, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars, and much more.

Throughout the summer, Ed has been posting lyric videos and tidbits of songs on the album.

Stream No. 6 on Spotify

Listen to No. 6 on Apple Music

No 6. Tracklist

Beautiful People South of the Border Cross Me Take Me Back to London Best Part of Me I Don’t Care Antisocial Remember The Name Feels Put It All On Me Nothing On You I Don’t Want Your Money 1000 Nights Way To Break My Heart BLOW

Be sure to check out Ed’s new album and pop up shops in the United States promoting No 6., fans won’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Look below to see where you can find Ed’s pop up shops!