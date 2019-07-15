Imogen Heap Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Imogen Dating Now?

English singer-songwriter, record producer, and audio engineer Imogen Heap has made tremendous leaps in her career, deconstructing the sounds we perceive when listening to music, crafting her personalized sounds in her own, and revolutionizing the music industry. Classically trained at an early age, the multitalented Heap is much more prevalent in pop culture than many realize: she not only excels in her field of creating a fresh take on music but also has provided so much inspiration for many artists today. While the most well-known example of this is the sample from her most commercially successful single “Hide and Seek” heavily used in Jason Derulo’s 2010 hit song “Whatcha Say,” other artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, and Ariana Grande have paid homage to her in some way, from sampling to covering, even to collab-ing on their albums or having her featured in their own songs!

In fact, on several occasions, she was asked to come up with songs that would be added to movie soundtracks, including The Chronicles of Narnia and The Twilight Saga and while not all of them made the cut, they found spots on her own albums and ever since then have served as little mementos, to her and to us, for her musical dedication to these cinematic causes. Also, speaking of movies, for all of the Harry Potter fans out there who have long since heard about the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” picking up where the seventh novel by J.K. Rowling left off, guess who had worked on the music behind this magical experience? None other than Imogen Heap! While Heap announced in July 2018 that a new album has been finished, she is still struggling with contract issues in order to officially release it. With an unsung pioneer like Imogen Heap, any record label would be crazy to deny her talent in creating music that is so unique – in both sound and meaning – and so influential that it has taken over the industry by storm, from one pop artist’s tastes to another.

Guy Sigsworth?



However, before becoming a touchstone in pop music but after spending a few years as a solo artist, Heap was part of an electronic pop duo called Frou Frou alongside co-collaborator Guy Sigsworth, who actually worked with her on the first track of her first studio album iMegaphone called “Getting Scared.” While the pair did put out an album Details that met critical acclaim, though not commercial success upon initial release until one of its tracks “Let Go” appeared on a Grammy-winning soundtrack for the film Garden State, relaunching the duo to popularity, Frou Frou officially disbanded in 2004, just two years after they formed, but not too long after their first band-breakup turned into temporary reformation to cover Bonnie Tyler’s classic hit “Holding Out for a Hero” for the Shrek 2 soundtrack.

However, in November 2017, the two decided to get the band back together – for good, this time – and go on a reunion tour in conjunction to Heap’s solo tour in 2018. By April 19, 2019, the duo officially released their first new song in fifteen years called “Guitar Song,” which was one of the two unreleased singles since their initial breakup! Thus, Frou Frou was reborn – and is still in one piece… While Heap and Sigsworth were and still are close collaborators and good friends through the years, even since Frou Frou’s disband, the bond they have established remained only that and did not extend any further. In fact, from the looks of it, Heap never seemed to express any romantic interest towards anyone – until just a year before the release of her fourth studio album Sparks in 2014…

Michael Lebor (2014 – present)



And that special someone was – and still is English filmmaker Michael Lebor. How special was he? Well, on June 30, 2014, Heap officially announced in her video blog that she was pregnant with his baby, so… pretty special! By November 8th of that year, she gave birth to Florence “Scout” Rosie Heap-Lebor and announced in an entry of her blog that she will have to hold off from tour promoting her album Sparks, which was released just a few months earlier in August, for at least a year. Well, with a baby cute enough to have a nickname as iconic as “Scout” from Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird, the hiatus was definitely worth it! As of now, Heap and Lebor are still happily together as partners, taking care of their four-year-old daughter Scout Heap-Lebor, who is about to turn five by the eighth of November.