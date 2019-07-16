The 7 Most-Influential People You Should Know

Time Magazine released a list of the25 most followed Influencers on the internet and in the world overall. They vary from celebrities, vloggers, to politicians and social activists. They were ranked by their comprehensive control over social media and expertise to conduct news. I mean, they must have done their job really well to be in this position in the second half of 2019. However, we did it differently. Here is a list of the top 7 public figures you — as an informed human being, should be following.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Let’s start off with the fact she is the youngest Congresswoman in U.S. history. She took office in January of 2019. Yet, since then she has been pretty active. Subsequently applauded and/or criticized by many on Social Media platforms. She even has more followers than any other member of congress does. Throughout her media exposure, she has been emphasizing the importance of being authentic and speak out toward injustices, impressing the majority of Americans and a wide range of younger generations.
https://www.instagram.com/p/ByVxeCzAOia/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Twitter: @AOC
Instagram: @ocasio2018
President Donald Trump
This year America’s head of state has gone digital more than ever! Not to live aside how controversial his persona indeed is. Illustrating what was just stated, on March 17, he twitted 29 times! He uses social media as a tool to attack parties who criticize his government style. Although, according to a CrowdTangle examination, his interaction rate has decreased in the previous months.
Twitter:@realDonaldTrump
Instagram: @realdonaldtrump
Rahaf Mohammed
After having run away from an abusive sexist system, she joined the twitter community in January of 2019. Since then, she has been pretty active on this platform, advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. She reached approximately 45,000 followers in one day! All this using the hashtag #SaveRahaf, pushed her asylum application process. In the present day, she lives in Canada. Many refugees have found hope on Social Media, arising worldwide-awareness and helping them be relocated.
Twitter: @rahaf84427714
The School Strikers
What started off as an individual effort from Sweden ended up as an international movement calling out everyone to join them this upcoming September 20 for a major eco-strike. This group of students driven by Greta Thunberg have been using the following hashtags and gone viral #FridaysforFuture and #SchoolStrike4Climate. This movement began in late 2018. Since then, they have been drawing people’s attention and bringing climate change initiatives to them.
Twitter: @StrikeClimate
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
If you want to follow closely news from the royal family, follow @SussexRoyal on Instagram. This account launched in April and reached thousands of followers on its debut day. There, you will see pictures and/videos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby. Additionally, you will appreciate them as defenders of social change.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BzTsQCglLvW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Instagram: @SussexRoyal
Yashar Ali
New York Magazine and HuffPost Reporter Yashar Ali is well known for breaking into important news and engaging in generous activities like rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral and organizing crowdfunding efforts for three churches damaged with fire in Louisiana. In the present day, he is advocating a program to rescue and conserve elephants.
Twitter: @yashar
Instagram: @currentyashar
Ady Barkan
After having been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2016, Ady wants to spend his last days on earth fighting for “Medicare for All”. He has even partnered with politicians so they can make this ambition a reality. Now, he is one of the most influential activists in America.
Twitter: @AdyBarkan
Instagram: @adybarkan