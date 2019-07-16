The 7 Most-Influential People You Should Know

Time Magazine released a list of the25 most followed Influencers on the internet and in the world overall. They vary from celebrities, vloggers, to politicians and social activists. They were ranked by their comprehensive control over social media and expertise to conduct news. I mean, they must have done their job really well to be in this position in the second half of 2019. However, we did it differently. Here is a list of the top 7 public figures you — as an informed human being, should be following.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Let’s start off with the fact she is the youngest Congresswoman in U.S. history. She took office in January of 2019. Yet, since then she has been pretty active. Subsequently applauded and/or criticized by many on Social Media platforms. She even has more followers than any other member of congress does. Throughout her media exposure, she has been emphasizing the importance of being authentic and speak out toward injustices, impressing the majority of Americans and a wide range of younger generations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByVxeCzAOia/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Twitter: @AOC

Instagram: @ocasio2018

President Donald Trump

This year America’s head of state has gone digital more than ever! Not to live aside how controversial his persona indeed is. Illustrating what was just stated, on March 17, he twitted 29 times! He uses social media as a tool to attack parties who criticize his government style. Although, according to a CrowdTangle examination, his interaction rate has decreased in the previous months.

Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Twitter:@realDonaldTrump

Instagram: @realdonaldtrump

Rahaf Mohammed

“if the sky rained freedom, you will see some people carrying umbrellas” https://t.co/Cps5uqmWXX — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) July 15, 2019

After having run away from an abusive sexist system, she joined the twitter community in January of 2019. Since then, she has been pretty active on this platform, advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. She reached approximately 45,000 followers in one day! All this using the hashtag #SaveRahaf, pushed her asylum application process. In the present day, she lives in Canada. Many refugees have found hope on Social Media, arising worldwide-awareness and helping them be relocated.

Twitter: @rahaf84427714

The School Strikers

To everyone who cares about a safe climate future, this is your invitation to join our Global #ClimateStrike on September 20 – people standing up to confront the climate crisis when our politicians won’t. Everyone invited, everyone needed! https://t.co/UJsxkDPwHP pic.twitter.com/xhdBr01kDv — School Strike 4 Climate (@StrikeClimate) June 3, 2019

What started off as an individual effort from Sweden ended up as an international movement calling out everyone to join them this upcoming September 20 for a major eco-strike. This group of students driven by Greta Thunberg have been using the following hashtags and gone viral #FridaysforFuture and #SchoolStrike4Climate. This movement began in late 2018. Since then, they have been drawing people’s attention and bringing climate change initiatives to them.

Twitter: @StrikeClimate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

If you want to follow closely news from the royal family, follow @SussexRoyal on Instagram. This account launched in April and reached thousands of followers on its debut day. There, you will see pictures and/videos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby. Additionally, you will appreciate them as defenders of social change.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzTsQCglLvW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Instagram: @SussexRoyal

Yashar Ali

7. The BBC's statement acknowledges they agreed to the restrictions. It's true Iran does limit access, you have to have a minder, & can't go everywhere you want But there's a difference between that & agreeing to limit the distribution of your reporting!https://t.co/OQkNx3PAr0 pic.twitter.com/NlkZf3Ap5M — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 16, 2019

New York Magazine and HuffPost Reporter Yashar Ali is well known for breaking into important news and engaging in generous activities like rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral and organizing crowdfunding efforts for three churches damaged with fire in Louisiana. In the present day, he is advocating a program to rescue and conserve elephants.

Twitter: @yashar

Instagram: @currentyashar

Ady Barkan

If you could pose any question about health care to the presidential candidates, what would it be? Asking for a friend. — Ady Barkan🔥🌹 (@AdyBarkan) July 15, 2019

After having been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2016, Ady wants to spend his last days on earth fighting for “Medicare for All”. He has even partnered with politicians so they can make this ambition a reality. Now, he is one of the most influential activists in America.

Twitter: @AdyBarkan

Instagram: @adybarkan