If you’re heading off to college for the first time this fall or going back for another semester, there are many items you will need for your dorm. As fall approaches, having the must-have decor for the season is critical to making your dorm look its best. Here are the top dorm essentials to make sure you get before the school year starts:

Cute, decorative tapestry

To brighten up those dull walls, be sure to purchase a fun tapestry that will make your dorm room pop with light. This one is perfect for the fall season that will give all the cozy vibes.

Buy it here.

A shower caddy

Not quite for the decor factor, but a necessary item to have. For easy and convenient use purchase a shower caddy that will keep all of your products in one place. This will make trips to the bathroom much easier.

Buy it here.

Decorative mugs

Another essential to help spruce up your dorm, fall-themed mugs are a great decor item and a fun cup to drink your pumpkin spiced lattes or hot cocoa out of.

Buy it here.

USB lamp/organizer

This is a great multi-purpose item that is perfect for your desk. It can hold pens, paperclips, scissors while giving you light and charging your phone or laptop.

Buy it here.

A cozy comforter

As the leaves begin to change, a nice comfy bedspread is a must-have for your dorm room.

Buy it here.

Decorative Pillows

To help with your fall decor, decorative pillows will help give the autumn feels you need this semester. It is also a great way to display what kind of style you have and make for a more comfy place to unwind and relax.

Buy it here.

A durable fan

Most dorm rooms do not have AC, be sure to get a fan to keep you cool during the first few weeks of the semester. Even if your dorm has AC it is highly recommended to still invest in a fan to keep the air circulating while living in small corridors.

Buy it here.

Cute fall wall hangings

You can never have too many signs for your wall decor! This is a perfect fall wall hanging that rings in the autumn season with its simplicity.

Buy it here.

Keurig coffee maker

Having a Keurig is crucial for college to help you get through early classes, late nights or just getting through the day. You can purchase all different types of coffee, tea or hot chocolate, making for a perfect fall-time drink.

Buy it here.

A warm blanket

A comfy, warm blanket is great to have on nights when you stay in with your BFFs or to cozy up with on movie nights.

Buy it here.

Salt lamp and string lights

A salt lamp paired with some fairy lights hung around the dorm is the greatest fall decor item you need to have. A simple decoration like these two items makes a huge difference for your room’s interior design.

Buy the lamp here and the fairy lights here.