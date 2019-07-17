As the summer turns into fall, it’s important to start thinking about the process of returning back to school for the upcoming school year. Getting a head start on your academic planning is a great way to start the semester off feeling organized and prepared. Especially if this is not your first year going to college, you’ll have a better grasp of what you will be facing. If you are an incoming freshman, these tips will also help you feel more prepared for the upcoming year ahead.

Make A Packing List

When packing for college – it’s a good idea to keep in mind that you don’t have to bring your entire wardrobe. Consider the weather patterns in the location of your college to plan out exactly what you will need. For example, if you know you are going home for Thanksgiving, maybe don’t bring your winter coat for the first couple months of school. When looking through your closet, make sure you pack your fashion staples. Think about outfits that you always wear – those are the pieces you need to pack.

Write Down Your Goals

Writing down an action plan for your upcoming semester will keep you motivated with your goals. Try writing a few short term and long term goals out in your favorite notebook. Not only should you list out your goals but consider how you will achieve them by writing out methods to getting yourself closer to completing them.

Start A Work-Out Routine

Starting a work-out routine before returning back to school will help you feel strong and healthy when starting the new year. By establishing a good exercise routine you will feel comfortable continuing it while at school. Working out is a great way to maintain healthy habits while at school and is a great way to destress. Especially when you’re feeling overwhelmed with school assignments, exercise is a great way to unwind.

Get Comfortable In Your Space

Decorating your room is a very important part of going back to school. Your dorm room is the only place on campus that is truly yours. It’s very important that you make it both a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing place for yourself. While shopping for your dorm room essentials, consider decor pieces that will make you feel calm and at home. A good tip is to think about you really need on a day-to-day basis. You don’t want to bring items that are simply going to collect dust in your room. The most important things to consider is organization and setting-up your room in a way that will help you maintain a clutter free space. You want a room that will help you feel productive and comfortable. Both Urban Outfitters and Target have great pieces for your college dorm room… it’s never too early to start planning!

Accept Reality

College is challenging. This is a reality that can sometimes be hard to swallow when we are learning and growing into adulthood. The truth is, college is all about making mistakes! Making mistakes is one of the best ways to learn about yourself and learn about the world. So be sure not to be too hard on yourself and have fun along the way. Discover your passions, be open-minded, educate yourself, and love the journey – even if it gets hard every once and a while.