Patti LaBelle’s New Frozen Food Line: Must-See Details

It’s no secret. Patti LaBelle is a powerhouse R&B/Soul voice that people know when it’s heard, but, when it comes to homemade and down South comfort food, Patti LaBelle is the truth! Sure, she’s had her cooking show, Patti LaBelle’s Place. We also can’t forget how back in 2015, her sweet potato pies were sold out in all Wal-Mart stores nationwide! With her having extreme success in selling her infamous dessert, it’s no wonder that she’ll be starting her own frozen soul food line.
July 8th, 2019
Patti made an appearance at the Essence Music Festival, which is held annually in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was here where she announced her new partnership with Wal-Mart. “Coming soon to a Wal-Mart near you, you’ll have my savory foods. There will be nine SKUs, (stock-keeping units) foods like macaroni and cheese. It’s greens; it’s briskets, it’s chicken and biscuits and five more. I can’t think of them.”, she expressed while onstage, during a cooking presentation.
Currently
Patti has a line of frozen dumplings that are at Wal-Mart with the following flavors being French Onion Soup, Lamb Gyro, and Bacon Cheeseburger, to name a few. This includes her amazing Sweet Potato Pie and a new Country Buttermilk Pie that she introduced earlier this year, on The Today Show with Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.
Release Date
There is no release date on when to expect the frozen food line in stores but, we will for sure update this post when it’s available. Keep your eyes and ears open! I don’t know about ya’ll but, I’m excited about the macaroni and cheese, as well as, the chicken and biscuits meal.
