Sam Smith is a British singer-songwriter who has been hugely successful in the music industry. He first hit the charts as the featured singer on the 2012 Disclosure song “Latch,” and he released his first single, “Lay Me Down,” shortly after that. In 2014, he released In the Lonely Hour, his heartfelt debut album. It contained the smash hit “Stay With Me,” which was pretty much the song of the entire year. For his work on In the Lonely Hour, he was awarded four Grammys, among them Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The same month that In the Lonely Hour dropped, Sam informed the world he is gay. He also revealed that despite the album being full of love songs, he’s never experienced it at the time. Sam reported to Fader Magazine, “I’ve never been in a relationship before. In the Lonely Hour is about a guy that I fell in love with last year, and he didn’t love me back. … I was in a very dark place.”

Now Sam is out of his very dark place and is proud to showcase more uplifting songs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0EoYF6gmxM/

He’s Back With More Music

At the beginning of the year, Sam Smith dropped “Dancing With a Stranger,” that features Normani. Now Sam Smith is back with a new song. His brand new single, ” How Do You Sleep?” was created alongside songwriters/producers Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and ILYA.

Upon release, Sam said, “This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings x.” He is beyond excited to be back with a new single and is ready to perform again for everyone. Sam has not announced yet that he will be releasing a new album.

Grant Singer directed the music video, which features Sam surrounded by a troupe of shirtless dancers, mannequins, and a BMX bike ramp. Check out Sam’s new video below: