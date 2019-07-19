Top 10 Upcoming Live-Action Disney Movies After Lion King

You may have noticed that Disney, might not be content with the success of its Pixar releases, Marvel movies, or Star Wars series, has started remaking its classic animated films in live-action form. Now with a winning formula, Disney has a ton of other live-action modifications in the works.

Today Disney released the live-action and highly anticipated movie of the summer, The Lion King. The star-studded cast includes, Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones, and more. We all just can’t wait to be king, so be sure to see the movie this summer in theaters.

But what other movies does Disney have in the works? Scroll to see the list of more live-action movies coming to life very soon. Here’s what to expect from Disney.

1. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Release Date: October 18, 2019

Director: Joachim Rønning

Writer: Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Harris Dickison, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville

Disney is releasing a sequel to the first Maleficent which takes place several years after the first movie and Aurora is soon to be queen. The movie shows the challenging relationship Maleficent and the princess have.

2. Mulan

Release Date: March 27, 2020

Director: Niki Caro

Writers: Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver

Cast: Liu Yifei, Yoson An, Jason Scott Lee, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Chen Tang, and Jet Li

Disney intended to fill the cast of Mulan with an all Chinese cast. Liu Yifei is making her acting debut as Mulan in Disney’s live-action remake and she is the perfect actress to play this iconic role.

3. Lady and the Tramp

Release Date: TBA

Director: Charlie Bean

Writer: Andrew Bujalski

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Ashley Jensen, Kiersey Clemons, and Thomas Mann.

The live-action Lady and the Tramp remake will be an animation hybrid, but the dogs will be played by real-life dogs. Justin Theroux is voicing the titular Tramp, while Tessa Thompson will play Lady. This movie may not be out in theaters, but it will debut on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

4. The Little Mermaid

Release Date: TBA

Director: Rob Marshall

Writer: TBA

Cast: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina

According to sources, the live-action Little Mermaid, has been in the works for a while. Zendayawas previously rumored for the lead role, it was instead announced that singer Halle Bailey is playing Ariel. Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play villain Ursula, with Jacob Tremblay in line to voice Flounder, and Awkwafina set to voice Scuttle. Harry Styles is also in the works to play Prince Eric.

The original songwriter of the animated film, Alan Minken is returning to compose the music for the move with Lin-Manuel Miranda. So we can expect some new songs for the remake. Production is expected to start in early 2020, making this one of the anticipated Disney live-action remakes.

5. Snow White

Release Date: TBA

Director: Marc Webb

Writer: Erin Cressida Wilson

Cast: TBA

Disney is developing a live-action update of its first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Stay tuned to find out the cast when Disney releases the list.

6. Cruella

Release Date: TBA

Director: Craig Gillespie

Writers: Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel

Cast: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

Emma Stone is set to play Cruella De Vil in the live-action movie solely based on Cruella. Hopefully Disney will start working on this film within a year.

7. Pinocchio

Release Date: TBA

Director: Paul King (?)

Writers: Jack Thorne, Chris Weitz

Cast: TBA

A new version of Pinocchio has been in the works at the Disney Studios. It has been rumored that Disney wants Tom Hanks to play Geppetto in the film, but the rest of the cast has not been announced.

8. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Release Date: TBA

Director: TBA

Writer: David Henry Hwang

Cast: TBA

Josh Gad is on board to produce the remake of this beloved Disney story, but no cast or details has been announced.

9. Tink

Release Date: TBA

Director: TBA

Writer: Victoria Strouse

Cast: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is set to bring Tinkerbell to life with Finding Dory screenwriter Victoria Strouse writing the script, but there has been no update on this project in a long while. The movie would be based on the life of Tinkerbell and what people don’t know about her.

10. Prince Charming

Release Date: TBA

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Writer: Stephen Chbosky

Cast: TBA

After how successful Chbosky was in directing, Beauty and the Beast, he is set to create a live-action twist on Prince Charming. Disney said that this movie is very much in the works and auditions are happening to see who will be playing the handsome, Prince Charming.

Stay tuned for more updates on Disney’s live-action films that could potentially be out in theaters soon!