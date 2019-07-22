Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello recently opened up her battle with social anxiety and admitted to feeling “terrified.”

The “Havana” singer explained on Instagram she feels as though there are two versions of herself, a struggle she’s been dealing with since childhood.

Cabello explained in a post, “I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that.” The 22-year-old continued, “I did an interview the other day where I got it again, the interviewere said something along the lines of ‘So… how’d you end up here?'”

The X-Factor USA contestant went on to explain how she feels there are “two Camila’s in me,” with the “little” version “terrified of the unkown.” “There’s a Camila that is terrified of the unkown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball.”

“Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out of the door saying ‘Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go,'” Cabello explained.

Continuing on a different, lengthy post, she said she went from “never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to… still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories.”

The singer continued, “The essence of me is the same, but I’ve changed so much as a person. You choose who you’re going to be. Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is. Love you.”

Cabello has been busy recently; she embarked on her first headlining in 2018 following the release of her debut solo album, “Never Be the Same” while also opening up for Taylor Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour at the same time. She released “Find U Again” with Mark Ronson and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes this year, and has also been rumored to be dating Mendes within the past few weeks.

The two have been rumored dating when they premiered the cosy music videof ro their new single before being spotted sharing a kiss during a casual coffee date. They’ve since been spotted out and about together but have yet to fully confirm or deny the rumors.