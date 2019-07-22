If you are an active Instagram scroller or utilize the internet in any way, you most likely have seen the latest photos of your closest friends aging quite a few decades. The trend has caught on so largely, even your favorite celebrities are starting to use and post hilarious pictures of themselves for your entertainment and laughter.

The app has actually been out for longer than just the past couple days. Advanced technology uses artificial intelligence to not only read your face and further turn you into an old person but all kinds of other features as well. The app even received backlash in the past for using “ethnic filters” amongst users, but have since gained back their reputation in a unique way: making people see themselves aged significantly.

The trend ironically has people of all ages and genders testing out to see what the artificial intelligence technology predicts them to look like decades from now. To test out yourself you can download the app here. If you need some reassurance before you download for yourself here are a few of your favorite celebrities who rock the old age look and have taken it to social media or one’s fans have put together themselves.

Drake

Jared Leto

Lil Nas X

Kevin Hart

LeBron James

Jonas Brothers

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher

Sam Smith

Nick Jonas

Dwayne Rade

One Direction

Jimmy Fallon

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0BbPIVnyCD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link