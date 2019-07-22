Top 10 Best-Selling Concert Tours of Summer 2019

Going to a concert in the summer is one of the main highlights of the summer season. Every summer has many of your favorite celebrities going on tour. Once a celebrity announces that they are going on tour fans immediately buy tickets to a location near them.

Here are the top 10 best-selling concert tours already happening this summer:

1. The Sweetner Tour

Ariana Grande is killing the game with her Sweetner tour! The tour kicked off on March 18th in Albany and will take her across North America until July 13th where she’ll end the tour in Salt Lake City before heading to Europe. She is joined by special guests Normani and Social House.

2. Shawn Mendes: The Tour

Shawn Mendes is currently doing a North America tour this summer. He will be performing all of your favorite hits such as, “Señorita”, ” If I Can’t Have You”, and more. He is joined by special guest Alessia Cara. Fans won’t want to miss out on this summer tour.

3. The Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is back on tour again this summer ladies and gents. The tour began on May 1st in Greensboro and it will take her through the end of October, Halloween 2019 to be exact, where she’ll end the tour in Detroit. Carrie can make everything, crying included, look pretty because she’s gorgeous. Be sure you don’t miss her when she comes to a city near you.

4. “An Evening With” Michael Bublé

The tour started on February 13th in Tampa and is taking the singer throughout the states until August 3rd in Quebec City. If you’ve never been graced by the presence of this angelic singer, then do yourself a favor and get a ticket immediately.

5. It’s My Party Tour

The It’s My Party Tour is in honor of Jennifer Lopez birthday and is currently touring in the United States. The tour began on June 7th in Los Angeles and will bring her throughout North America. She’ll wrap-up on July 25th in Miami, so be sure to grab your tickets fast. What better way to celebrate Jenny from the block’s birthday than having a big concert party with her?

6. DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys ended their residency in Las Vegas and already did a tour in Europe. They started their North American tour on July 12th in Washington DC and will continue to visit arenas through September 15th where they’ll end the tour in Newark. BACKSTREET IS BACK, BABY!

7. Here We Go Again Tour

Believe it or not, Cher is back on the road again. The North American leg started on January 17th in Estero and will visit arenas through May 30th where the first North American leg will end in Vancouver. She’ll then be heading to Europe, and then head back here to do another U.S. leg starting on November 19th in Portland. The setlist is a mix of Cher’s classic as well as ABBA covers because the tour and her most recent album, Dancing Queen, give a nod to the Swedish pop group, and of course, because Cher recently starred in Mamma Mia 2. She’s joined by special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.

8. Flo Rida, Nelly, and TLC

Flo Rida, Nelly, and TLC are joining forces for an amphitheater tour that’s going to be one of the hottest shows of the summer, and not just because it’s outdoors! The tour will begin tomorrow in Tuscaloosa and take them throughout North America where they’ll end the tour on August 31st in Irvine. Three great acts? All in one night? Sign me up!

9. Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Be sure to catch Elton John’s final tour. That’s right, final tour. Elton has officially decided to retire from touring sadly. The tour is comprised of a whopping 300 shows around the world, so yeah, this one is a must on your to-do list, and you probably can find it in you to clear a night in your schedule in the next three years.

The grand tour kicked off on Sept. 8th in Allentown and took him through March 18th. Now, he’s gearing up to head to Europe for a second leg, before coming back to the U.S. in the fall kicking off on September 4th Salt Lake City and running through November 16th in Uniondale, Long Island.

10. Free Spirit World Tour

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, Khalid is currently headlining his first North American tour. He will be wrapping up August 17th in at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Bedroom electro-pop newcomer Clairo will be the opening act of the show.

Be sure to grab your tickets to see your favorite celebrity on tour before the summer comes to an end.