Anne Hathaway Boyfriend 2020: Who is Anne Dating Now?

Anne Hathaway was the second child out of three children that were born to Gerald and Kate Hathaway, in Brooklyn, New York on November 12, 1982. Gerald, a labor attorney, and Kate, who is a former actress are of Irish, French, German and English heritage. Anne’s surname originated from England, and she is named after the famous poet and playwright, William Shakespeare’s wife. As a young girl, she was raised with her older brother, Michael and younger brother, Thomas. By the time she was six, the family had moved from Brooklyn, New York to Short Hills, which is a neighborhood in Millburn, New Jersey. It was here where Anne found her love for acting.

When she was six, she witnessed her mother performing in Les Misérables as Fantine, and little Anne immediately knew she wanted to be an actress. However, her parents cut that dream short when they realized this and did not want their child to pursue an acting career at such a young age. As a child, Anne and her brothers grew up in Milburn, and she attended Wyoming Elementary School and Brooklyn Heights Montessori School. While attending Millburn High School, she participated in school plays.

By 1993 she had graduated from Millburn High and began studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She also enrolled as an English major and Political Science minor at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Anne missed her first semester of college to pursue her role as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. Although she never finished her degree, she went on to also star in the Fox television series, Get Real. It was around this time when she began dating.

Topher Grace

While filming Get Real, Anne and That 70’s Show actor, Topher Grace was rumored to be an item from 1999 to 2001. Topher married Ashley Hinshaw on May 29, 2016, in Santa Barbara, California. The two have one daughter, Mabel Jane.

Scott Sartiano

Anne briefly dated 1Oak nightclub owner, Scott Sartiano in 2002. Scott is married to Wilhelmina model, Allie Rizzo.

Hugh Dancy

After dating Scott, Anne moved on to her Enchanted English co-star, Hugh Dancy. The two dated each other from 2002-2004. After breaking up, Hugh married his Evening co-star, actress Claire Danes. The two secretly wed each other in France in 2009. Since then, they have welcomed two boys together: Cyrus and Rowan.

Raffaello Follieri

Anne and Italian real estate developer, Raffaello Follieri met each other in 2004 and dated for four years before ending it in June 2008. Four months later in October, Raffaello was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, after participating in the Vati-Con Scandal. He had stolen a fifty-million-dollar investment from the former president, Bill Clinton, and billionaire, Ronald Burkle. He was released from federal prison in 2012 and immediately deported back to his home country of Italy.

Adam Shulman

In October 2008, Anne met actor Adam Shulman and dated him for four years. The two married each other in a traditional Jewish ceremony on September 29, 2012, in Big Sur, California. Four years later, Anne gave birth to their only child, Jonathan. Their beautiful family resides in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.