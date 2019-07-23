MTV Video Music Awards 2019 Nominations: Full List Of Nominees

On Monday, August 26, the 36th annual MTV VMA’s will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. On July 23, the full list of nominations was finally announced.

The VMA’s are known for some of the most talked-about moments at award shows, from Britney Spears and Madonna sharing a kiss onstage at the 2003 show to Kanye West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 awards. And from Lady Gaga‘s meat dress in 2010 to Miley Cyrus twerking onstage with Robin Thicke in 2013.

Both Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead nominations with 10 each. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind with nine and eight nods, respectively. Two new categories are included this year: Best K-Pop and Video for Good. Republic Records leads the labels with most nominations with 25, thanks to Swift, Grande, and the Jonas Brothers, followed by Columbia Records at 24. Check out who else is nominated for a “Moonperson” and for information on how to vote.

2019 VMA Nominations

Video Of the Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole “a lot”

Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

Artist Of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song Of the Year

Drake “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

Best New Artist (presented by Taco Bell®)

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey “Boy With Luv”

Push Artist Of the Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”

Khalid “Talk”

Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole “a lot”

Cardi B “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake “SICKO MODE”

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack “Waves”

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey “Boy WIth Luv”

BLACKPINK “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 “Regular”

EXO “Tempo”

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Maluma “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho “Con Altura”

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa “Electricity”

Best Rock

The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz “Low”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots “My Blood”

Video For Good

Halsey “Nightmare”

The Killers “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant “Runaway Train”

John Legend “Preach”

Lil Dicky “Earth”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande “thank u, next” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Dirsch & Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande “God Is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West & Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Best Choreography

FKA twigs “Cellphane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar “Tints” – Cinematography by by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish “tostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande “thank u, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

Starting now through Aug. 14, fans can vote for their favorite artists across the categories up to 10 times per day here. Twitter and Facebook Messenger users can also cast an additional vote by sliding into the VMAs‘ DMs, whereas Alexa owners can ask their device to “Vote for the VMAs” for “Artist of the Year” within the MTV skill. During the VMA Power Hour, 1-2 p.m. ET daily, votes are doubled on the VMA website.

Performers have yet to be announced. Catch the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, VH1, MTV Classic, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Spike & TV Land.