Top 10 Most Educated States In The US

You, as a millennial parent or as an undergard are undecided about where to send your kids to high school or you, yourself going to college respectively. As of May 14 of 2019, U.S. News released a study which ranked the top ten best states in regards to Americans receiving education. Check this list out! It might be helpful to you during this time of the year…

Utah

This arid state was ranked to be the 4th best state in the United States. The rate of high schoolers who have obtained graduation goes up to 85%. 44% have gone to college. The average fees an undergrad would have to cover is somewhat accessible if compared nationally.

Utah is home to numerous mountains and desserts. Because of its topographic characteristics, its capital is named respectively; Salt Lake City. It borders Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. The state is most visited during winter because of its popular skiing amenities.

Iowa

91% of locals have earned high school graduation. 41% have gone to college. It has been ranked the 14th best state in the United States, whose capital is Des Moines. Its economy stresses on-farm production. Although, its disadvantageous amplitude, it has played a major role in U.S. politics.

Vermont

The home of the maple syrup has been ranked the 5th best state in the United States. 88% of people attended high school. 47% have gone to college.

This greeny state, whose capital is Montpelier, is bordered by Canada, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Its economy is based on the farm.

Virginia

This state has been ranked the 7th best state in the United States. 87% of people have graduated from high school. Whereas, 47% are college-educated. Its capital is Richmond. Despite Virginia’s arduous history, it is a state that is divided topographically and physically in the present day. Its economy dwells on-farm production and industrialization.

Nebraska

Nebraska has been ranked to be the 9th best state In the United States. 89% of locals have graduated from high school. 42% have gone to college. Lincoln is the capital. The state’s economy is based on corn and beef.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire was ranked the second-best state in the United States. 88% of residents have earned high school graduation. 47% are college-educated. The state’s capital is Concord, with 1,342,795 population.

Its area SQ. MI. might not be the largest. However, this state plays an essential role in the election of the president. Which is the reason many locals have opted to pursue political careers.

Additionally, it offers outstanding views of nature. its economy stands on the manufacturing and farming sectors. Relatedly, it is number one at employment opportunity.

Washington

Olympia is the capital. It has been ranked as the best state in the United States. 80% of citizens have obtained high school graduation. While 46% are college-educated. The average tuition and fees and undergrad would pay are somewhat affordable if compared to the national spectrum.

This is the dream of nature enthusiasts. This state offers a substantial amount of topographic diversity. Not to forget, this is the birthplace os Starbucks coffee, The Boeing Co. and Microsoft Corp.

Not just its geography is diversified, playing a huge role nationally, but the state’s economic sources are too. The former varies from the farming to the manufacturing and military sectors. On the other hand, its population is 7,405,743.

Florida

Its capital is Tallahassee. The highest level of education 81% of residents have is high school. Whereas, 40% are college-educated. The average tuition and fees are somewhat affordable if compared nationally.

Its population is 20,984,400, making it the third most populated state. The major source of its Gross Domestic Product is based on tourism. However, the farming sector is still important for the state’s economy.

New Jersey

Its capital is Trenton. 90% of its residents have graduated from high school. 46% are college-graduated. New Jersey is well known for having been the birthplace of many famous artists in addition to having leading scientific universities.

Massachusetts

This state has been ranked the 8th best state in the United States. 88% of the population has graduated from high school. More than half of them have gone to college. Its capital is Boston. The state’s economy and/or employment opportunities vary from the education, health and technology sectors.