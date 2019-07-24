Who would’ve thought that we will be reminiscing today on Britney Spears‘ iconic bucket hats, butterfly hair clips and frosted eye makeup? There was nothing more memorable than the 2000s for their fashion and makeup style.

Why we are recalling the 2000s you say? Perhaps its because a new TikTok trend is bringing them all back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0TbU_MFMlM/

Some viral TikTok clips are setting a trend among other fellow TikTok users, hashtagging #foryoupage, #flashback and #2000s. They are titled or tagged as ‘Watch me transform into a 2000s girl’. In the videos, people transform themselves into 2000s celebrities. Some inspiration they got were from celebrities like Paris Hilton, Hillary Duff and of course, Britney Spears. Even the background music jammed out to is all set to Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again,” which was released in 2000. They’ve got all the essentials of a basic 2000s girl, including skinny eyebrows, glossy lips and hoop earrings. Even the lip liners and bandanas. Oh and do not forget the iconic frosty blue eyeshadow that was the phase of the 2000s.

Can we also talk about the hairstyle too? Leaving the front strands of your hair out to frame your face, styling your hair in braids and clipping your hair with butterfly clips were the days.

And to top it all off, fashion. Man were we mistaken when we thought at the time, 2000s fashion was good even the slightest bit. Crop tops, capris, Juicy Couture tracksuits, tiered miniskirts, low rise jeans and denim mini skirts; all fashion no no’s. But what we can do now, that was the trend during then.

Anyways, why did we think this looked good at all? Let us pray this trend stays on TikTok, where it belongs. Maybe people are just feeling a little nostalgic because trends do tend to make a comeback every once in a while as well.