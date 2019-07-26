John Cena Girlfriend 2020: Who is John Dating Now?

John Cena is a professional wrestler for WWE, actor, TV personality, and now the new host of Nickelodeon’s, “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”. He has starred in many movies such as Blockers, Daddy’s Home 2, Ferdinand, and Fast & Furious 9.

The question is with all these gigs, how does John Cena have time to date? Does he have a girlfriend? Scroll down to see his dating history.

Liz Herbeod

Liz is an American actress. They dated for 6 years after getting together in 2002. She was previously married to John from 2009-2012. Now she is currently single.

Ms. Liz Herbeod, a very beautiful woman and also a girl wrestler John Cena and mother Sons frankly beautiful as Cena pic.twitter.com/3niQBI1cmn — Saja Hammad (@2_sajahammad) June 30, 2013

Lisa Marie Varon

Lisa is an American wrestler for WWE. Lisa had a relationship with John even though she had been married to Lee Varon for over 20 years. She reported, “We have separated a few times. One of those times that we were separated, I dated John for about a month.”

Mickie James

John dated another wrestler from WWE, Mickie James for a year. They are currently still friends. No hard feelings!

Barbie Blank

Barbie Blank is rumored to have hooked up with John Cena in February 2012. She is a hot wrestler who has appeared in a number of TV shows and the reality program WAGS. In 2011, she won the WWE Divas Championship, commencing a four-month reign. Barbie also hooked up with John while he was in the process of getting divorced to Liz. Because of this, Barbie decided to take a hiatus from WWE. Now, Barbie is back in the ring!

AJ Lee

This one has always been a rumor and has never been confirmed, but there are facts that John Cena hooked up with CM Punk’s current wife, AJ Lee, in the past. She has been romantically involved with quite a few wrestlers as part of her WWE storylines, seeing as she’s a wrestler herself, and John is on that long list.

On this day 5 years ago on WWE RAW John Cena and AJ Lee kissed each other other during RAW. pic.twitter.com/kuTLEkilAV — John Cena Fans (@Cenafran4ever) November 19, 2017

Nicki Bella

John started dating WWE wrestler Nicki Bella in 2012. The pair instantly fell madly in love. They even moved in together in 2013, and learned that they both want different things in life. Nicki wanted to get married and start a family, but John was not there just yet. In April of 2017, John popped the question in front of “75,000 of their closest friends.” A month after, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced they would be ending their engagement and rattled the wrestling world. The announcement came less than a month before the couple’s planned wedding date on May 5, and ended a relationship that lasted nearly six years. Now their partnership is over.

Shay Shariatzadeh

John is currently in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh. They started dating in April of this year, and the couple is reportedly going strong. The duo was spotted at a WWE Raw taping in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, July 22. A source told US Weekly, “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

Look at them! Hopefully, things will work out for John and Shay in the long run because John is so deserving of finding love!

John Cena and Shay few Hours Ago in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/wREaVIDGSl — CENATION.BOY (@cenationboy3) July 21, 2019