College can be chaotic and busy with the endless amounts of opportunities that arise and a heavy class schedule. There are various aspects of your life in college that need organizing and downloading different apps can help make life easier. Here are the best apps to have on your smartphone as the fall semester approaches.

Dropbox

You will more than likely be taking a lot of pictures throughout the semester. If you run out of space on your phone, Dropbox is a great app to have to back up extra photos for free. You can access it through your smart device and on your laptop.

Download for iOS and Andriod.

Evernote

The ultimate note-taking app that can also store any pictures you take of notes from the classroom. It also serves as a great digital planner right at your fingertips.

Download for iOS and Andriod.

Google Calendar

A great versatile app that is easily accessible on your smartphone, computer, and tablet. Keep track of all important dates with the ease of Google Calendar.

Download for iOS and Andriod.

Quizlet

The best way to practice all that your learning in your courses is through the Quizlet app. With built-in quizzes on numerous topics and the ability to make your own flashcards when you want to test yourself. This is the best studying tool to help you prepare for upcoming tests and quizzes.

Download for iOS and Andriod.

Google Drive

Your ultimate college collection of apps and the answer to all those group project assignments is google drive. It allows you to collaborate with fellow peers through documents, slides, sheets, surveys, and numerous other file options.

Download for iOS and Andriod.

Spotify or Apple Music

Having a music app on your phone is a must for when your dorm gets too loud, you go to the gym or want to listen to music while doing homework or walking to class. Apple Music and Spotify are both great options that offer student discounts that you can sign up for. For eligible members, students can subscribe to Apple Music for $4.99 a month. As for students using Spotify premium, it costs $4.99 a month along with access to Hulu and SHOWTIME streaming services.

Download Apple Music for iOS and Andriod.

Download Spotify for iOS and Andriod.

Khan Academy

This is a great app to help with any homework assignments that you might be stuck on. Khan Academy helps explain several lessons on an array of topics on the college level.

Download for iOS and Andriod.

Mint

The best app for budgeting all those college expenses. Mint is perfect to help manage your budget each month.

Download for iOS and Andriod.