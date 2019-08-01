Top 15 Lipsticks You Should Have Right Now

National Lipstick Day was on July 29th. However, every day is an excuse to look great. This is why we have assembled 15 wonderful organic lipsticks that will blow your mind away and you will want to buy them as soon as you read their descriptions.

Before reaching any further, let me tell you, girls, this is not regular makeup or an article based on it. NO! We always want to recommend you the best products in the market, specifically when it regards your delicate face. This is the reason all of the following lipsticks are going to nourish your lips just great as you are looking fire. Check them out!

Dior Lip Glow in 007 Raspberry

The universal balm from Dior Backstage now has two new finishes: Matte and Holographic, in addition to the original Glow. Inspired by the expert techniques of the Dior Backstage, Lip Glow is the first color reviver balm by Dior combining the comfort, natural flush of custom color, as it moisturizes and protects your lips all day long! You can get it on Nordstrom for $34.

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte in Silk Kimono

This lipstick infuses lips with creamy and matte color thanks to its smooth-whip formula and pure chromatic pigment. Also, it creates soft contours for a seamless, saturated look up to eight hours. It spreads evenly for an elegant matte finish, as it accentuates your lips efficiently. You can get it on Clé de Peau or Nordstrom for $50.

Kevyn Aucoin The Expert Lip Color Lipstick in Thelmadora

This lipstick is amazing because it provides full and long-lasting-radiant color. Thanks to its wild-mango-fruit-butter formula, it moisturizes your lips. You can get it on Sephora or Kevyn Aucoin for $35.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Pure Hollywood

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick provides a long-wearing, waterproof, smudge-resistant, matte lip color on one single application. This lipstick makes the lining and applying lip color effortless, adding a liquid matte appearance. You can get it on Sephora or Ulta Beauty for $20.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Pillowtalk

Do you want to have “the most beautiful lips of your life”, said by Charlotte Tibury? Do you want fuller and wider looking lips? Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk is the option to go. This beautiful shade nude-pink lipstick is a best-seller. It enhances your lips’ natural color and texture. Furthermore, Matte Revolution in Pillowtalk moisturizes and hydrates your lips with its orchid extract formula, as it provides a long-lasting effect. You can get it on Sephora or Charlotte Tilbury for $34.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger

Creamy rich lipstick formulated to accentuate the lips. The iconic item that made M·A·C famous. You can get it in a variety of tones on MAC or Ulta Beauty for $18.50.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in 714

Vice Lipstick glides on evenly. This creamy item is formulated with organic ingredients. A butter blend, Illipe butter, aloe vera, jojoba, avocado, and babassu oils comfort, hydrate, and enhance, leaving lips soft and conditioned all day long! In addition to vitamins C and E, which deliver antioxidants. You can get it in a variety of shades on Sephora or Ulta Beauty for $19 and $9.50 respectively.

Mally High Shine Liquid Lipstick

This creamy and shiny lipstick is four in one. It is a lip primer, lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner all in one! You can accomplish all this in one single swipe evenly. Yet it lasts for hours! You can get it in a variety of tones on QVC or Birchbox for $20.

Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Electra

This ultra red lipstick is semi-matte. It stays with you all day long, as it hydrates and/or nourishes your lips. It is vegan-based, made of mango seed butter, shea butter, cocoa seed butter, green tea seed oil, rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, and sweet orange oil. You can get it on Kosas for $28.

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Shine in Bird of Paradise

This luxurious liquid lipstick Infuses lips with rich color and lavish moisture for a bold and captivating look. It accentuates the lips as it glides on evenly. It is made of premium argan tree oil, shea butter and hydroxyproline. You can get it on Clé de Peau or Nordstrom for $50.

Marc Jacobs Lip Creme in Cream and Sugar

With one even swipe, you will have buttery, creamy, vibrant and moisturized lips. It has a long-lasting effect. It is vegan-based. It is made of peptides, antioxidant-rich seaberry, and natural humectants, including meranti and cocoa butter. You can get it on Marc Jacobs or Sephora for $32.

Sir John x Luminess Lion King Collection Be Brave Matte Lipstick in Pounce

This limited edition lipstick is highly-pigmented and matte. Your lips are to be saturated evenly and moisturized all day. Some of its features are matte, velvety finish, rich, bold pigment and smudge-proof. You can get it on Ulta Beauty or Disney for $24 and $25 respectively.

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson

A richly pigmented lipstick that saturates lips in a lightweight veil of opaque and/or matte color. Thanks to its formula, lips keep hydrated. You can get it in a variety of tones on Pat McGrtah Labs or Sephora for $38.

Tom Ford Lip Color in Sable Smoke

This amazing lipstick is vegan-based. This is great because it nourishes your lips as you are looking gorgeous. Some of its ingredients are soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil, for a creamy texture and smooth application. You can get it in a variety of tones on Nordstrom or Sephora for $55.