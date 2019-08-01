The world of social media is constantly growing. Between sharing and liking photos it is rare to meet someone who doesn’t look at Instagram on the daily. It is a good way to keep in contact with friends but also connect more with your favorite celebrity’s everyday lives. These 12 in particular really got up close and ehem personal over the gram.

1. Eric Decker

Wife Jessie took to Instagram to show off her husband’s physique captioning it “#retirement.”

2. Justin Bieber

https://www.instagram.com/p/BF715dEAvpu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bieber leading this photo with the classic, “mycalvins.”

3. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas’ shirtless selfie is one way to get people to vote.

4. Calvin Harris

Discussing his intense work out routine for his caption, Harris smiles wide in his flexing shot.

5. Darran Criss

Criss shows off his sunburn and his “V” captioning his photo “So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬”

6. Chris Pratt

This is Chris’s “no beer” look.

7. Colton Haynes

Movie star shows us that even celebrities need their beauty sleep.

8. Michael B. Jordan

Jordan redefines the phrase “working.”

9. Ansel Elgort

No caption needed here.

10. Jason Momoa

Chris Hemsworth’s twin anyone?

11. Liam Payne

Weird flex for a “#legday” but no one seems to be really complaining.

12. Channing Tatum

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw7vqLrFkHi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Last but not least, Tatum himself.