The world of social media is constantly growing. Between sharing and liking photos it is rare to meet someone who doesn’t look at Instagram on the daily. It is a good way to keep in contact with friends but also connect more with your favorite celebrity’s everyday lives. These 12 in particular really got up close and ehem personal over the gram.
1. Eric Decker
Wife Jessie took to Instagram to show off her husband’s physique captioning it “#retirement.”
2. Justin Bieber
https://www.instagram.com/p/BF715dEAvpu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Bieber leading this photo with the classic, “mycalvins.”
3. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas’ shirtless selfie is one way to get people to vote.
4. Calvin Harris
Discussing his intense work out routine for his caption, Harris smiles wide in his flexing shot.
5. Darran Criss
Criss shows off his sunburn and his “V” captioning his photo “So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???”
6. Chris Pratt
This is Chris’s “no beer” look.
7. Colton Haynes
Movie star shows us that even celebrities need their beauty sleep.
8. Michael B. Jordan
Jordan redefines the phrase “working.”
9. Ansel Elgort
No caption needed here.
10. Jason Momoa
Chris Hemsworth’s twin anyone?
11. Liam Payne
Weird flex for a “#legday” but no one seems to be really complaining.
12. Channing Tatum
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw7vqLrFkHi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Last but not least, Tatum himself.