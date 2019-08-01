Mario Lopez Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Mario Dating Now?

Actor and TV personality Mario Lopez is known for his attractive smile, dimples, and muscles. He is also known for his infamous role as A.C. Slater on the hit 90’s TV show, Saved by the Bell. Born on October 10, 1973, in San Diego, California to Elvira and Mario Lopez, Sr., young Mario was destined to be a star. At the age of three, he learned how to dance and began training in tap and jazz. By the time he was 10, he was discovered by a talent agent at one of his dance recitals and the rest, as they say, is history. Although Mario has starred in many films and TV shows, many people may be aware or unaware of his dating history. Without further ado, here’s the scope on who all have shared the love with the handsome and charismatic TV star.

Fergie

Former Black Eyed Peas band member Fergie and Mario briefly dated each other while co-starring together as kids on the 80’s show, Kids Incorporated. Fergie married Transformers star Josh Duhamel in 2009 and gave birth to their son, Axl Jack in 2013. In 2017, Fergie and Josh announced their separation. In June 2019, two filed for divorce.

2. Tiffani Thiessen

During his Saved by the Bell days, Mario dated co-star Tiffani for two years. They were an on and off again couple. Tiffani is currently married to Criminal Minds actor Brady Smith. They have two children together; Harper and Holt Smith.

3. Jaime Pressly

Jaime and Mario starred together in the straight-to-video movie, Journey: Absolution. They dated for a year before breaking up. Jaime married entertainment lawyer, Simran Singh in 2009 and filed for divorce two years later, citing irreconcilable differences. Jaime has one child from a previous relationship, Dezi James and shares two twin boys with her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi named Leo and Lenon.

4. Ali Landry

Mario and Ali met when he was a presenter at the 1998 Miss Teen USA pageant. Ali was a commentator. The pair dated for six years before marrying in April 2004. Two weeks later, Ali had the marriage annulled after finding out that Mario cheated on her and had a threesome at his bachelor party. Ali went on to marry film director, Alejandro Gomez Monteverde two years later. They share three children: Estela Inez, Marcelo Alejandro, and Valentin Francesco.

5. Karina Smirnoff

While being one of the celebrity participants in season three’s Dancing with the Stars, Mario began dating dancer Karina Smirnoff. After dating for a year and a half, the two broke up in June of 2008. Karina is currently single after ending her 2015 engagement to entrepreneur Jason Aldeman.

6. Courtney Lopez

After ending things with Karina, Mario met Broadway dancer, Courtney Mazza on A Chorus Line. The pair dated for four years and by 2012, they were married in Punta Mita, Mexico. They have three children together; Gia Francesca, Dominic and newborn, Santino Rafael, who was born at the beginning of July.