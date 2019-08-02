8 Small Dorm Room Organization Hacks and Tips

College dorms mean limited space and sharing the room can lead to a lack of leeway for all of your belongings. Dorm rooms can also get messy and unorganized. Luckily we have some hacks to help make the most of the small space.

Here are the best college dorm organization hacks and tips.

1. Buy bed risers

The best way to optimize small dorm space is by purchasing bed risers to help add more room under your bed.

2. Make the most out of your door

Buying an over the door shoe organizer is a great tool to help save space. You can also purchase a mirror to hang over the door or a clothing rack to hang bulkier sweatshirts and coats.

3. Purchase desk organizers

To help save room in your desk drawers, purchase organizers to hold all your supplies. These also make for a great organizational tool for hair and makeup products. This will help prevent clutter which takes up a lot of space in your desk.

4. Roll your clothing to save drawer space

In order to save space in your dresser, roll your clothes instead of folding them. This is the perfect organizational technique that allows you to store just as much clothing in your drawers!

5. Use multi-purpose furniture

Purchasing an ottoman is a great item to decorate your dorm with. Not only does it make for a stylish decoration, but it also can hold storage for miscellaneous items like shoes, blankets or cleaning products.

Storage shelves are also a great piece of furniture to put several items on display.

6. Buy a lot of command hooks

The number one dorm organization item is command hooks. It helps utilize storage throughout your room by helping hang up pictures, jackets, over-the-door storage, etc. You can use these versatile tools for nearly everything.

7. Use plastic bin storage

To help organize all your items under your bed, buying plastic drawers is a great option. Extra clothing, cleaning supplies, and toiletries can be stored in these great organizational bins. They can also be stacked on top of one another to help fit more bins.

8. Use a Brita filter instead of plastic water bottles

Buying a case of water for the week can take up a lot of room in your dorm. Purchase a Brita filter to refill cups and water bottles for when you need water. These can be filled in your dorm room sink whether you have on in your own space or in the bathroom. The water is filtered through the pitcher allowing you to drink it from anywhere.

