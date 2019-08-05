Adele Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Adele Dating Now?

Adele, famous singer-songwriter, was born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins in Tottenham, London on the 5th of May, 1988. She began singing at the tender age of four and has been obsessed with voices ever since. In 2019, she is known for her albums 19 (2008), 21 (2011) and 25 (2011)- named after the age Adele was when she penned the songs. Currently, she holds the record for 37 weeks at the number one spot in the UK album charts.

Her songs are famous for their powerful vocals, irresistible rhythms, and unabashedly honest lyrics. Like most songwriters, Adele derives inspiration from her personal life. Each of her albums is centered around the theme of love, drawing much speculation from audiences about who her exes are. Adele remains tight-lipped on the matter, insisting on keeping her private life private. However, this has never stopped fans and paparazzi alike from hazarding guesses and attempting to piece together her relationship history.

While some of this speculations remain just that– speculation– here is the most probable version of Adele’s dating history below.

Mr. 19 (-before 2008)

Called so after having inspired many songs on the album with the same name, Mr. 19 is commonly described as Adele’s “first love”. However, theirs was a case of first love truly gone wrong. Only hours after they confessed their love for each other, Mr. 19 left Adele for her gay best friend, leaving Adele with severe heartache to confront. It was this relationship that inspired her to write “Hometown Glory” and “Chasing Pavements”, she later admitted in interviews. So it was Mr. 19 who helped Adele create her debut album- but it was Mr. 21 who helped her solidify her spot in the music industry.

2. Mr. 21 (speculatively summer 2008-2009)

Many have attempted to identify the man who Adele once described as the love of her life. While many suitors have been noted, the most common- and logical- option seems to be Alex Sturrock, who is five years older than Adele. He was her photographer for most of her tour, “An Evening with Adele.” Rumors of their whirlwind romance took flight when a source close to Adele revealed, “They met through mutual friends and hit it off straight away. He shot her a few times and that was just it… They spent all their time together — and when they weren’t together they would call each other constantly.” Sturrock refused to call Adele his girlfriend, despite the fact that they lived together at some point. Much like Mr. 21‘s true identity, the reason he and Adele split is also a mystery.

3. Simon Konecki (2011-2019)

After Adele’s split with Mr. 21, it took her a while to get back in the dating game. That is, of course, until she met Konecki. Konecki co-founded Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water in the U.K. Adele announced their wedding in 2017, live at a concert, and the two even proceeded to have a son together- Angelo. Unfortunately, they recently split in an email Adele’s representative sent out to media:

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

As of late 2019, Adele has reported being excited and looking forward to a new romance.