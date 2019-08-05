Your Ultimate Back to School Essentials Guide For Girls (2019)

To help make the back to school season more bearable, shopping is a great way to make it more exciting. There are several clothing items, shoes, beauty products, and technology items that are essential for the new school year.

Here is your back to school essentials guide that we recommend you check out for your next shopping spree.

Travel Mug

An absolute must-have for those busy mornings on the go when you need to bring your coffee to class. This travel mug will help keep your drinks nice and hot or cold for a long period of time.

Cablekeep

The perfect gadget you did not know you needed. Wrap your chargers around this product to throw in your backpack or purse for the day, that way it will stay neat and prevent you from searching around your bag when you need your charger.

Wireless Headphones

Before you head back for the semester, think of investing in a good pair of wireless headphones. A must need technology product for school whether listening to music in your dorm, working out or walking to class.

Planner

The key to staying organized and successful during the school year is buying the perfect planner. This one is great and durable to help keep track of all your assignments, events and weekly schedule.

Colored Gel Pens

To help kickstart your organization skills for the semester, categorizing events in different colors in your planner with these colored gel pens will keep you efficient.

Face Moisturizer

Whether you have dry skin or not, it important to have a face moisturizer always on hand while away at college. This one is affordable and top-rated amongst beauty professionals.

A stylish backpack

Purchasing a backpack that is cute and will last long is essential for college. You will be carrying it around every day so it is important it is the best quality and is the style you like. We love this rustic, lightweight backpack.

Slip-on Sneakers

The ultimate cute and comfy yet casual shoe for back to school. These match with almost every outfit and are great to walk around campus in.

Booties

A necessary item for your wardrobe and to dress up your fall clothing items. You can check out the fall clothing items you need to have here. These booties are stylish and comfy making for another great shoe to add to your collection.

Fuzzy Cardigan

Whether you want to wear it for cool nights, to class or to lounge in your dorm, we recommend this soft and fuzzy cardigan for the school year.

Setting Spray

Before you head into the new semester, be sure to buy yourself a setting spray to help keep your makeup on all day and night.

Eyeshadow Palette

An eyeshadow palette is a must-have for the back to school season. This one is perfect for autumn with its mix of neutral colors and brown shades. Great for any eye color.

Comfortable Leggings

With the fall season around the corner, it means legging season is upon us. These are the perfect comfy leggings you must get for your back to school shopping spree.

Bluetooth Speakers

Purchasing Bluetooth speakers is another great tech essential to have for college. This one has high-quality sound and is super small making it a great portable speaker that can easily connect to your phone wherever you are.

Concealer

Another essential beauty product to have for those early mornings is concealer. This is one is very popular and within a college budget that gives you the coverage you need.

Crossbody Purse

A small purse is another important item to make sure you have before the semester begins. It will hold your wallet and phone, the two essentials you need for whenever you go out. This one matches with any outfit and is a money saver.

Dry Shampoo

For those lazy days where you don’t want to wash your hair or style it, dry shampoo is your best friend. This one is cheap and gets the job done.

Eye Mask

To help cure those under-eye bags for when you stay up too late studying. This is the perfect, affordable refreshing eye mask.

Hair Serum

To help detangle, protect, and condition dry brittle hair purchasing a hair serum is a great product to have for the upcoming semester. This one also provides heat protection for when you use a flatiron or curler.

