Top 13 Must-Buy Beauty Products For Back-To-School

There are many beauty products out there that you may not have heard of yet. We have gathered all the best makeup, skin, body, and hair items that we recommend you buy before starting the fall semester. Here are the top beauty products you need before heading back to school.

Makeup Remover Wipes

Always avoid wearing your makeup to bed, no matter how tired you are it is important to take off makeup. These makeup remover wipes make it easy to clear your face which you will be thankful for in the morning.

Buy them here.

Eyeshadow Palette

The ideal eyeshadow palette for the new semester with a mix of neutral and berry colors. With various colors, this palette will help create an array of everyday makeup looks for class.

Buy it here.

Beauty Blender

The perfect application tool to apply foundation, powder or blush. It helps create an even complexion when it is wet also expanding it be double the size. The perfect item to help apply your everyday foundation.

Buy it here.

Highlighter

To help give your face a little glow, this highlighter trio is perfect for back to school.

Buy it here.

Body Spray or Perfume

Another essential for when you’re running out of your dorm to class. Give your body a quick spritz and you are good for the day with this body spray!

Buy it here.

Body Lotion

Celebrate the back to school season with this moisturizing body lotion. This fall scent is perfect to help smooth your skin and is festive for the season of autumn.

Buy it here.

Dry Shampoo

An absolute must-have for those days where you are too lazy to wash your hair.

Buy it here.

Shampoo & Conditioner

The Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Duo is designed to create soft and silky hair. It is a bestseller and is known for making an everlasting shine while keeping your hair healthy.

Buy the shampoo here and the conditioner here.

Hair Dryer with Brush

To help make blow-drying your hair easier when you’re in a rush and living in a dorm, this One-Step Hairdryer and Styler is a must-buy for the school year.

Buy it here.

Exfoliating Face Wash

With the stress of classes starting again and moving into a smaller space, you may be prone to more breakouts. This exfoliating face wash is your go-to product to help maintain a clear face.

Buy it here.

Tinted Moisturizer with SPF

The perfect light foundation giving you the coverage you need while protecting your skin with SPF.

Buy it here.

Hairspray

When you need a little help styling your hair for when going out or heading to an on-campus event, this hairspray does the job. Ulta is currently running a buy one get one free sale for this product!

Buy it here.

Liquid Lipstick

To help complete your cute back to school outfits, this liquid lipstick is the ultimate makeup accessory you need. Great quality and perfect for the fall time.

Buy it here.