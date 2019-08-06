With the rise of social media, it’s impossible to deny the effect influencers have on our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle choices. What exactly is an influencer you may ask? An influencer is a person with the ability to influence potential customers of a business or service by promoting brands on their social media platforms. Probably the most prominent influencer platform is Instagram. Instagram makes it incredibly easy for millions of potential customers to view their favorite influencers style choices, affecting where they will possibly invest their money next. Influencers range from the ranks of Bella Hadid to Youtubers like Summer McKeen and Margot Lee. The reality is: teenagers and young adults have strayed away from physically shopping. Instead, they have started clicking links and scrolling through suggested websites from their celebrity icons to purchase goods. It’s honestly jaw-dropping how a new brand can be instantly transformed into a household name if the right influencers post content about their merchandise. That being said, if you’re looking for style inspiration — it’s time to parole through Instagram. Here are a few brands that today’s influencers have partnered up with.

Orseund Iris

According to it’s about page, Orseund Iris is a non-seasonal fashion label based in NYC. Their brand is heavily inspired by vintage fashion pieces that are flattering, feminine, and flirty. On their website, they even have a “Shop Social” link where you can shop their brand based on influencers Instagram posts. Fashion Youtuber Amanda Steele has even posted a picture in one of their beautiful tops that has exposed her 2.5 million follower count to the brand.

Daisy

Daisy is an Australian based clothing company that was founded by Renee Fox and her husband Gibson Fox in 2015. The brand is inspired by the glamour and allure of the 60s and 70s and is locally made in Australia. Since the creation of the company, influencers like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Barbie Ferrara have all promoted the brand. It’s no doubt that the truly unique clothing company will soon be a worldwide phenomenon.

Bagatiba

Bagatiba is a Los Angeles based jewelry company that specializes in dainty and unique pieces. Their products are beautifully designed and are less expensive than major designer brands. Their collection offers a variety of options including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and much more. All their pieces are very simple and elegant which is a major factor as to why they’ve gained popularity within the Influencer community. Models like Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid have been seen wearing jewelry pieces from Bagatiba which has no doubt been extremely important to the brand’s marketing platform.

Rat and Boa

Rat and Boa is an English brand that infuses a beachy-boho paradise with feminine street wear. Their collection includes unique and stunning dresses that are sure to make you stand out at any occasion. Their pieces are colorful and flirty that are both attuned to recent fashion trends while adding their own specialized twist. Model Emily Ratajkowski is a known supporter of the company — which has exposed the up and coming brand to 23.7 million people. It’s no doubt that partnering with an influencer is sure to pay off.