On Sunday, August 11th, the hottest awards show of the summer will be taking place. The Teen Choice Awards, celebrating the biggest movies, shows, and stars will be live for the first time from Hermosa Beach in California.

The 21st annual show will be handing out surfboards to the best of the best, with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame leading the movies categories with nine nominations, The CW’s Riverdale with seven nominations, and Taylor Swift rounding out the music categories with eight nominations.

Pretty Little Liars alum and Katy Keene, herself, Lucy Hale is back to host the show after hosting in 2013 with Glee star Darren Criss. This time, she’s hosting with YouTuber David Dobrik.

The awards are voted by fans and throughout the summer, multiple waves have been released for the categories. The first wave of nominations was announced on June 19, while the second wave was announced on July 8. Fans were able to vote on the Teen Choice website and through various social media.

The various categories include Movies, Television, Music, Digital, and Miscellaneous. The Jonas Brothers will be honored with the Decade Award, while Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Icon Award.

During last year’s show, Riverdale scored nine out of its 12 nominations, including Best Drama TV Show for the second year in a row, only losing to itself in categories where it was nominated twice. The Greatest Showman also wond big, earning five out of its nine nominations, including Choice Drama Movie and Choice Drama Movie Actor, where Zac Efron won.

Take a look to see more details for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards including the full list of performers and nominees.

The Teen Choice Awards 2019 Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Hermosa Beach, California

Hosts: Lucy Hale & David Dobrik

Confirmed Performers For The 2019 Teen Choice Awards

OneRepublic

Bazzi

Mabel

Jordan McGraw & Sarah Hyland

CNCO

HRVY

Full List Of Nominees For The 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Choice Action Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor

John Cena (Jack Burns) – Bumblebee

Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) – Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Henry/Agent H) – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) – Captain Marvel

Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow) – Avengers: Endgame

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel

Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp) – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld (Charlie Watson) – Bumblebee

Zoe Saldana (Gamora) – Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson (Molly Wright/Agent M) – Men in Black: International

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Mena Massoud (Aladdin) – Aladdin

James McAvoy (Charles Xavier/Professor X) – Dark Phoenix

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack) – Mary Poppins Returns

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) – Aquaman

Will Smith (Genie) – Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins) – Mary Poppins Returns

Amber Heard (Mera) – Aquaman

Keira Knightly (Sugar Plum Fairy) – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) – Aladdin

Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix) – Dark Phoenix

Katherine Waterston (Porpentina ‘Tina’ Golstein) – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Choice Drama Movie

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Bradley Cooper (Jackson Maine) – A Star Is Born

Taron Egerton (Elton John) – Rocketman

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (Hardin Scott) – After

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Cole Sprouse (Will Newman) – Five Feet Apart

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Lana Condor (Lara Jean Covey) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lady Gaga (Ally Maine) – A Star Is Born

Josephine Langford (Tessa Young) – After

Chrissy Metz (Joyce Smith) – Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella Grant) – Five Feet Apart

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detection Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo (Brooks Rattigan) – The Perfect Date

Henry Golding (Nick Young) – Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart (Teddy Walker) – Night School

Liam Hemsworth (Blake) – Isn’t It Romantic

Ryan Reynolds (Detective Pikachu) – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Mark Wahlberg (Pete Wagner) – Instant Family

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkafina (Goh Peik Lin) – Crazy Rich Asians

Tiffany Haddish (Carrie) – Night School

Laura Marano (Celia Lieberman) – The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin (Young Jordan Sanders) – Little

Rebel Wilson (Natalie) – Isn’t It Romantic

Constance Wu (Rachel Chu) – Crazy Rich Asians

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Johnny Depps (Gellert Grindelwald) – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) – Aladdin

Jude Law (Yon-Rogg) – Captain Marvel

Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana) – Shazam!

Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius/Ocean Master) – Aquaman

Choice Summer Movie

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actor

KJ Apa (Griffin) – The Last Summer

Corey Fogelmanis (Andy Hawkins) – Ma

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Charles Melton (Daniel Bae) – The Sun Is Also A Star

Himesh Patel (Jack Malik) – Yesterday

Adam Sandler (Nick Spitz) – Murder Mystery

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Jennifer Aniston (Audrey Spitz) – Murder Mystery

Selena Gomez (Zoe) – The Dead Don’t Die

Mindy Kaling (Molly Patel) – Late Night

Maia Mitchell (Phoebe) – The Last Summer

Yara Shahidi (Natasha Kingsley) – The Sun Is Also A Star

Zendaya (MJ) – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

The Resident

Riverdale

Runaways

Star

Choice Drama TV Actor

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) – Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) – This Is Us

Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) – This Is Us

Adam Huber (Liam Ridley) – Dynasty

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) – Riverdale

Oliver Stark (Evan “Buck” Buckley) – 9-1-1

Choice Drama TV Actress

Sofia Carson (Ava Jalali) – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Ryan Destiny (Alexandra Crane) – Star

Maia Mitchell (Callie Adams-Foster) – Good Trouble

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) – Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez (Mariana Adams-Foster) – Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) – Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

The 100

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone Johnson/Cloak) – Cloak & Dagger

Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake) – The 100

Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) – Supernatural

Dominic Sherwood (Jace Herondale) – Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr. (Magnus Bane) – Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Melonie Diaz (Malanie “Mel” Vera) – Charmed

Olivia Holt (Tandy Bowen/Dagger) – Cloak & Dagger

Katherine McNamara (Clarissa “Clary Fray” Fairchild) – Shadowhunters

Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven/The White Violin) – The Umbrella Academy

Danielle Rose Russell (Hope Mikaelson) – Legacies

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

The Flash

Gotham

Legends of Tomorrow

MacGyver

Supergirl

Choice Action TV Actor

Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) – Arrow

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Ben McKenzie (James Gordon) – Gotham

Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom) – Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson) – Titans

Lucas Till (Angus MacGyver) – MacGyver

Choice Action TV Actress

Jessica Alba (Nancy McKenna) – L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl) – Supergirl

Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost) – The Flash

Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak) – Arrow

Gabrielle Union (Sydney “Syd” Burnett) – L.A.’s Finest

Choice Comedy TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Anthony Anderson (Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr.) – Black-ish

Jaime Camil (Rogelio de la Vega) – Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) – The Big Bang Theory

Daniel Radcliffe (Craig Bog) – Miracle Workers

Marcel Ruiz (Alejandro “Alex” Alberto Alvarez Riera Calderon Leyte-Vidal Inclán) – One Day at a Time

Andy Samberg (Detective Jake Peralta) – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller) – Fuller House

Kaley Cuoco (Penny) – The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev (Clem) – Fam

Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy) – Modern Family

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson) – Black-ish, Grown-ish

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

The Masked Singer

Queer Eye

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Moesha

The Office

Choice TV Villain

Luke Baines (Jonathon Morgenstern) – Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter (Grace Gibbons/Cicada II) – The Flash

Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) – Supergirl

Cameron Monaghan (Jermone and Jeremiah Valeska) – Gotham

Adam Scott (Trevor) – The Good Place

Sea Shimooka (Emiko Queen/Green Arrow) – Arrow

Choice Summer TV Show

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) – Stranger Things

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) – Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat (Luca Hall) – Grown-ish

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco (Cesar Diaz) – On My Block

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) – Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress

Chloe Bennet (Agent Daisy Johnson/Quake) – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper) – Stranger Things

Hilary Duff (Kelsey Peters) – Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine Flores) – On My Block

Rose McIver (Olivia “Liv” Moore) – iZombie

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson) – Grown-ish

Choice Male Artist

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Choice Female Artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

PrettyMuch

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Dan + Shay

Kelsea Ballerini

Kane Brown

Kacey Musgraves

Thomas Rett

Brett Young

Choice Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Normani

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie – “ME!”

Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid – “Better”

Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode”

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Post Malone – “Wow”

Choice Song: Group

Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

Blackpink – “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Panic! at the Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Choice Collaboration

BTS feat. Halsey – “Boy with Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing with a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Julia Michaels feat. Niall Horan – “What a Time”

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing with a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie – “ME!”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”

The Chainsmokers feat. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding & Diplo feat. Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello – “Find U Again”

Mashmello & Bastille – “Happier”

The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song

Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, Farruko, J Balvin & Anuel AA – “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)”

Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry feat. Snow – “Con Clama (Remix)”

Bad Bunny feat. Drake – “Mia”

CNCO – “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Meek Mill feat. Drake – “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Khalid – “Talk”

Post Malone – “Wow”

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

AJR – “100 Bad Days”

Panic! at the Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille – “Joy”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Cage the Elephant – “Ready to Let Go”

Lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Choice International Artist

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Summer Song

Jonas Brothers – “Cool”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Martin Garrix feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump – “Summer Days”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Choice Summer Male Artist

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Female Artist

Ava Max

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Panic! at the Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande – Sweetener World Tour

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Tour

Blackpink – Blackpink 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)

BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself

Jennifer Lopez – It’s My Party

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes: The Tour

Choice Song From A Movie

Zayn & Zhavia Ward – “A Whole New World,” Aladdin

Kelly Clarkson – “Broken & Beautiful,” UglyDolls

Kygo & Rita Ora – “Carry On,” Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Andy Grammar – “Don’t Give Up On Me,” Five Feet Apart

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower,” Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Female Web Star

Madison Beer

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowksi

Liza Koshy

Lilly Singh

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Male Web Star

David Dobrik

The Dolan Twins

Ryan Higa

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Brent Rivera

Choice Comedy Web Star

Colleen Ballinger

CalebCity

The Dolan Twins

Gabbie Hana

Liza Koshy

Lele Pons

Choice Social Star

Noah Centineo

Kylie Jenner

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Will Smith

Taylor Swift

Chrissy Teigen

Choice Music Web Star

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Loren Gray

Annie LeBlanc

Johnny Orlando

Hayden Summerall

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

James Charles

Summer McKeen

Hannah Meloche

Bethany Mota

Nikkie de Jager

Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Ninja

Ryan Ohmwrecker

PewDiePIe

SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber

Erika Costell

David Dobrik

Kian and JC

Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom

Ariana Grande – Arianators

Blackpink – Blinks

BTS – BTSArmy

CNCO – CNCOwners

Selena Gomez – Selenators

Taylor Swift – Swifties

Choice Male Athlete

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

AJ Styles

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

Tobin Heath

The Bella Twins

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

Choice Ship

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Dominic Sherwood & Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Choice Comedian

James Corden

Ellen DeGeneres

The Dolan Twins

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Icon Award

Taylor Swift

Decade Award

Jonas Brothers

Confirmed Celebrity Appearances At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Robert Downey, Jr.

Jessica Alba

Madison Beer

Lauren Jauregui

Noah Centineo

Gregg Sulkin

Maia Mitchell

Grant Gustin

Candace Cameron Bure

John Stamos

Sarah Hyland

Lil Nas X

Gabrielle Union

The Bella Twins

Check out the 2019 Teen Choice Awards live on Sunday, August 11, on FOX at 8/7c and find out if your favorites take home a surfboard.