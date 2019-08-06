On Sunday, August 11th, the hottest awards show of the summer will be taking place. The Teen Choice Awards, celebrating the biggest movies, shows, and stars will be live for the first time from Hermosa Beach in California.
The 21st annual show will be handing out surfboards to the best of the best, with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame leading the movies categories with nine nominations, The CW’s Riverdale with seven nominations, and Taylor Swift rounding out the music categories with eight nominations.
Pretty Little Liars alum and Katy Keene, herself, Lucy Hale is back to host the show after hosting in 2013 with Glee star Darren Criss. This time, she’s hosting with YouTuber David Dobrik.
The awards are voted by fans and throughout the summer, multiple waves have been released for the categories. The first wave of nominations was announced on June 19, while the second wave was announced on July 8. Fans were able to vote on the Teen Choice website and through various social media.
The various categories include Movies, Television, Music, Digital, and Miscellaneous. The Jonas Brothers will be honored with the Decade Award, while Taylor Swift will be honored with the first-ever Icon Award.
During last year’s show, Riverdale scored nine out of its 12 nominations, including Best Drama TV Show for the second year in a row, only losing to itself in categories where it was nominated twice. The Greatest Showman also wond big, earning five out of its nine nominations, including Choice Drama Movie and Choice Drama Movie Actor, where Zac Efron won.
Take a look to see more details for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards including the full list of performers and nominees.
The Teen Choice Awards 2019 Viewing Details
Date: Sunday, August 11, 2019
Time: 8:00 P.M. EST
TV Channel: FOX
Location: Hermosa Beach, California
Hosts: Lucy Hale & David Dobrik
Confirmed Performers For The 2019 Teen Choice Awards
OneRepublic
Bazzi
Mabel
Jordan McGraw & Sarah Hyland
CNCO
HRVY
Full List Of Nominees For The 2019 Teen Choice Awards
Choice Action Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor
John Cena (Jack Burns) – Bumblebee
Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) – Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Henry/Agent H) – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) – Captain Marvel
Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow) – Avengers: Endgame
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel
Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp) – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld (Charlie Watson) – Bumblebee
Zoe Saldana (Gamora) – Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson (Molly Wright/Agent M) – Men in Black: International
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Mena Massoud (Aladdin) – Aladdin
James McAvoy (Charles Xavier/Professor X) – Dark Phoenix
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack) – Mary Poppins Returns
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) – Aquaman
Will Smith (Genie) – Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins) – Mary Poppins Returns
Amber Heard (Mera) – Aquaman
Keira Knightly (Sugar Plum Fairy) – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) – Aladdin
Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix) – Dark Phoenix
Katherine Waterston (Porpentina ‘Tina’ Golstein) – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Choice Drama Movie
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Bradley Cooper (Jackson Maine) – A Star Is Born
Taron Egerton (Elton John) – Rocketman
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (Hardin Scott) – After
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Cole Sprouse (Will Newman) – Five Feet Apart
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Lana Condor (Lara Jean Covey) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Lady Gaga (Ally Maine) – A Star Is Born
Josephine Langford (Tessa Young) – After
Chrissy Metz (Joyce Smith) – Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella Grant) – Five Feet Apart
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detection Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo (Brooks Rattigan) – The Perfect Date
Henry Golding (Nick Young) – Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart (Teddy Walker) – Night School
Liam Hemsworth (Blake) – Isn’t It Romantic
Ryan Reynolds (Detective Pikachu) – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Mark Wahlberg (Pete Wagner) – Instant Family
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkafina (Goh Peik Lin) – Crazy Rich Asians
Tiffany Haddish (Carrie) – Night School
Laura Marano (Celia Lieberman) – The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin (Young Jordan Sanders) – Little
Rebel Wilson (Natalie) – Isn’t It Romantic
Constance Wu (Rachel Chu) – Crazy Rich Asians
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Johnny Depps (Gellert Grindelwald) – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) – Aladdin
Jude Law (Yon-Rogg) – Captain Marvel
Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana) – Shazam!
Patrick Wilson (Orm Marius/Ocean Master) – Aquaman
Choice Summer Movie
Late Night
Murder Mystery
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Choice Summer Movie Actor
KJ Apa (Griffin) – The Last Summer
Corey Fogelmanis (Andy Hawkins) – Ma
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Charles Melton (Daniel Bae) – The Sun Is Also A Star
Himesh Patel (Jack Malik) – Yesterday
Adam Sandler (Nick Spitz) – Murder Mystery
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston (Audrey Spitz) – Murder Mystery
Selena Gomez (Zoe) – The Dead Don’t Die
Mindy Kaling (Molly Patel) – Late Night
Maia Mitchell (Phoebe) – The Last Summer
Yara Shahidi (Natasha Kingsley) – The Sun Is Also A Star
Zendaya (MJ) – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
The Resident
Riverdale
Runaways
Star
Choice Drama TV Actor
KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) – Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) – This Is Us
Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) – This Is Us
Adam Huber (Liam Ridley) – Dynasty
Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) – Riverdale
Oliver Stark (Evan “Buck” Buckley) – 9-1-1
Choice Drama TV Actress
Sofia Carson (Ava Jalali) – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Ryan Destiny (Alexandra Crane) – Star
Maia Mitchell (Callie Adams-Foster) – Good Trouble
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez (Mariana Adams-Foster) – Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) – Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
The 100
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone Johnson/Cloak) – Cloak & Dagger
Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake) – The 100
Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) – Supernatural
Dominic Sherwood (Jace Herondale) – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. (Magnus Bane) – Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Melonie Diaz (Malanie “Mel” Vera) – Charmed
Olivia Holt (Tandy Bowen/Dagger) – Cloak & Dagger
Katherine McNamara (Clarissa “Clary Fray” Fairchild) – Shadowhunters
Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven/The White Violin) – The Umbrella Academy
Danielle Rose Russell (Hope Mikaelson) – Legacies
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
The Flash
Gotham
Legends of Tomorrow
MacGyver
Supergirl
Choice Action TV Actor
Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) – Arrow
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Ben McKenzie (James Gordon) – Gotham
Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom) – Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson) – Titans
Lucas Till (Angus MacGyver) – MacGyver
Choice Action TV Actress
Jessica Alba (Nancy McKenna) – L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl) – Supergirl
Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost) – The Flash
Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak) – Arrow
Gabrielle Union (Sydney “Syd” Burnett) – L.A.’s Finest
Choice Comedy TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Anthony Anderson (Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr.) – Black-ish
Jaime Camil (Rogelio de la Vega) – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) – The Big Bang Theory
Daniel Radcliffe (Craig Bog) – Miracle Workers
Marcel Ruiz (Alejandro “Alex” Alberto Alvarez Riera Calderon Leyte-Vidal Inclán) – One Day at a Time
Andy Samberg (Detective Jake Peralta) – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller) – Fuller House
Kaley Cuoco (Penny) – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev (Clem) – Fam
Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy) – Modern Family
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson) – Black-ish, Grown-ish
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
The Masked Singer
Queer Eye
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Moesha
The Office
Choice TV Villain
Luke Baines (Jonathon Morgenstern) – Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter (Grace Gibbons/Cicada II) – The Flash
Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) – Supergirl
Cameron Monaghan (Jermone and Jeremiah Valeska) – Gotham
Adam Scott (Trevor) – The Good Place
Sea Shimooka (Emiko Queen/Green Arrow) – Arrow
Choice Summer TV Show
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) – Stranger Things
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) – Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat (Luca Hall) – Grown-ish
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco (Cesar Diaz) – On My Block
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) – Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet (Agent Daisy Johnson/Quake) – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper) – Stranger Things
Hilary Duff (Kelsey Peters) – Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine Flores) – On My Block
Rose McIver (Olivia “Liv” Moore) – iZombie
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson) – Grown-ish
Choice Male Artist
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Choice Female Artist
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The Chainsmokers
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
PrettyMuch
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Dan + Shay
Kelsea Ballerini
Kane Brown
Kacey Musgraves
Thomas Rett
Brett Young
Choice Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Normani
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie – “ME!”
Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”
Halsey – “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid – “Better”
Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode”
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Post Malone – “Wow”
Choice Song: Group
Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”
Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”
Blackpink – “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Panic! at the Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Choice Collaboration
BTS feat. Halsey – “Boy with Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing with a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Julia Michaels feat. Niall Horan – “What a Time”
Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing with a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie – “ME!”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song
Maren Morris – “Girl”
Kane Brown – “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”
The Chainsmokers feat. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding & Diplo feat. Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello – “Find U Again”
Mashmello & Bastille – “Happier”
The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”
Choice Latin Song
Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, Farruko, J Balvin & Anuel AA – “Baila Baila Baila (Remix)”
Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry feat. Snow – “Con Clama (Remix)”
Bad Bunny feat. Drake – “Mia”
CNCO – “Pretend”
Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill feat. Drake – “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Khalid – “Talk”
Post Malone – “Wow”
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
AJR – “100 Bad Days”
Panic! at the Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Bastille – “Joy”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Cage the Elephant – “Ready to Let Go”
Lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Choice International Artist
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Summer Song
Jonas Brothers – “Cool”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Martin Garrix feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump – “Summer Days”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Choice Summer Male Artist
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Choice Summer Female Artist
Ava Max
Halsey
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! at the Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour
Ariana Grande – Sweetener World Tour
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Tour
Blackpink – Blackpink 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)
BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself
Jennifer Lopez – It’s My Party
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes: The Tour
Choice Song From A Movie
Zayn & Zhavia Ward – “A Whole New World,” Aladdin
Kelly Clarkson – “Broken & Beautiful,” UglyDolls
Kygo & Rita Ora – “Carry On,” Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Andy Grammar – “Don’t Give Up On Me,” Five Feet Apart
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower,” Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Female Web Star
Madison Beer
Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowksi
Liza Koshy
Lilly Singh
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Male Web Star
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Ryan Higa
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Brent Rivera
Choice Comedy Web Star
Colleen Ballinger
CalebCity
The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hana
Liza Koshy
Lele Pons
Choice Social Star
Noah Centineo
Kylie Jenner
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Will Smith
Taylor Swift
Chrissy Teigen
Choice Music Web Star
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Loren Gray
Annie LeBlanc
Johnny Orlando
Hayden Summerall
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
James Charles
Summer McKeen
Hannah Meloche
Bethany Mota
Nikkie de Jager
Mackenzie Ziegler
Choice Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Ninja
Ryan Ohmwrecker
PewDiePIe
SSSniperWolf
Choice YouTuber
Erika Costell
David Dobrik
Kian and JC
Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Sam and Colby
Choice Fandom
Ariana Grande – Arianators
Blackpink – Blinks
BTS – BTSArmy
CNCO – CNCOwners
Selena Gomez – Selenators
Taylor Swift – Swifties
Choice Male Athlete
Stephen Curry
James Harden
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
AJ Styles
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
Tobin Heath
The Bella Twins
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams
Choice Ship
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Dominic Sherwood & Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Choice Comedian
James Corden
Ellen DeGeneres
The Dolan Twins
Tiffany Haddish
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Icon Award
Taylor Swift
Decade Award
Jonas Brothers
Confirmed Celebrity Appearances At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards
Robert Downey, Jr.
Jessica Alba
Madison Beer
Lauren Jauregui
Noah Centineo
Gregg Sulkin
Maia Mitchell
Grant Gustin
Candace Cameron Bure
John Stamos
Sarah Hyland
Lil Nas X
Gabrielle Union
The Bella Twins
Check out the 2019 Teen Choice Awards live on Sunday, August 11, on FOX at 8/7c and find out if your favorites take home a surfboard.