Top 10 Best Mother-Daughter Weekend Destinations

As you know, school is just around the corner, and it’s always nice to get one more vacation before packing for college. Yes, spending time with your friends is valuable, but spending time with your mom is special. How does a Mother-Daughter weekend getaway sound? A mother-daughter weekend getaway is a perfect way to get in some quality time together with mom and create memories that’ll last a lifetime. Girl time is always so unique and strengthens the bond between a mother and daughter.

Here’s a list of weekend trip ideas for a fun girls weekend:

10. Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May is known as the perfect beach destination. Girls can enjoy some of the most beautiful East Coast beaches are located along the coastline. It is the perfect destination to bike around the beach and to soak up the sun. Don’t worry girls, there’s tons of shopping and cute places to eat.

9. Newport, Rhode Island

There is so much to do in Newport and tons of sights to see. Soak in spectacular coastal scenery, tour historical mansions, and sink your toes into the sand of stunning beaches. Newport is a perfect girls weekend getaway destination. Be sure to explore the beautiful beach town of Newport, explore its history, and shop till you drop.

8. Stowe, Vermont

Yes, Stowe is typically considered a skiing location, but there is so much for mothers and daughters to do in the summertime. Be sure to drive up the mountains or go for a hike. Stowe is known for its green beauty and a perfect destination to explore nature. It is also the home of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory. At the end your trip, tour the factory and get a scoop of ice cream!

7. New York, New York

New York City is another wonderful weekend getaway. Walk around Times Square, Bryant Park, Meatpacking District, and other parts of the city to do some shopping. The city is the best place for mothers and daughters to see broadway shows. Before the show, grab a bite to eat because there are so many delicious restaurants that you will definitely want to try.

6. Miami, Florida

Want another beach town that has palm trees? Miami is fun weekend destination. It is famous for its Art Deco architecture, and it’s not surprising that the U.S. host city of Art Basel Miami Beach and home to colorful Wynwood has a vibrant cultural scene. With tons of shopping, palm trees, beaches, and gorgeous pools Miami has your weekend getaway covered.

5. Los Angeles, California

There are so many activities in Los Angeles that makes for the best girls weekend ever. Take a tour of Hollywood and see the stars. Go to the Staples Center to a concert. Walk around the Santa Monica Pier and take a swim in the Pacific Ocean. Maybe even take a drive to Disneyland for the day! Los Angeles is the city of endless possibilities and tons of dreams are made there. Going to Los Angeles will be a weekend mothers and daughters will never forget.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Visit the city of lights and nightlife for a weekend to remember. With the Las Vegas strip, there is so much to explore. In the strip, there are many hotels to walk in with many shops inside and delicious places to eat. End the night by dancing at a club together or even seeing a show. Vegas is known for having some of the best celebrities performing at their residencies.

3. Disney World

Travel to Orlando with your mom for a weekend! Who doesn’t love going to Disney World even if its just for the weekend? Walk around the Magic Kingdom and go on your favorite rides, see characters, and end the night with a beautiful parade. Going to Disney World is truly a magical experience and exploring all the parks is a fun weekend activity.

2. Dukes County, Massachusetts

Plan a trip to Martha’s Vineyard. Check out the beautiful beaches that are located on the Vineyard and climb all the way up to the top of the lighthouse in Edgartown. The vineyard is a beautiful weekend getaway for the girls with its Gingerbread cottages, shops, restaurants, and even it’s alpacas. Who doesn’t love alpacas?

1. Bahamas

After spending a couple days in Miami, why not take another flight to the Bahamas? With luxury resorts and spas, the Bahamas is an unforgettable weekend getaway and a perfect way to end the summer on a high note. There are so many crystal clear beaches, golf courses, and shops. Plus, who doesn’t want to relax at the spa and get a massage? Going to the Bahamas is a fantastic option for a wonderful mother-daughter weekend trip.

A mother-daughter bond is extremely valuable and something that you should always cherish. Making memories with your mom can be truly unforgettable. Girls, don’t forget to block out some time for your mom before school starts. Maybe even plan a little getaway, to get some fun quality bonding time with mom!