KJ Apa Girlfriends 2020: Who Is KJ Dating Now?

Kiwi actor KJ Apa became an instant heartthrob after making his debut in the U.S. when Riverdale premiered in 2017 and has since gone on to star in The Hate U Give in 2018 alongside Amandla Stenberg and Netflix‘s 2019 romcom The Last Summer with Maia Mitchell.

Born Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa in Auckland to a Samoan chief father and a European New Zealander mother, Apa got his acting start in New Zealand on the prime-time soap opera Shortland Street, where he starred as Kane Jenkins from 2013 to 2015.

This multi-talented Kiwi cutie not only acts but also plays piano and guitar, uploading photos and videos of his band, Legend, in the studio and on tour to his Instagram along with selfies featuring his Riverdale co-stars.

Contrary to his co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who have previously publicly flaunted their relationships online, Apa has mostly kept his love life on a low profile. He even admitted to Cosmopolitan in 2017 that he had never had a girlfriend, not at all like his Riverdale character Archie Andrews who has had no problem landing ladies since season one. While Apa’s dating history is not extensive, here is who has been linked to in the past.

Corrine Isherwood

Apa and Isherwood were first spotted together in January 2018 at Vancouver International Airport, as Apa was returning to Canada from holiday vacation to film Riverdale. The couple reportedly started dating in November 2017 and were seen on a lunch date and partying together over the holidays. Their relationship caused some controversy among fans due to the fact that Isherwood, a Canadian model, was only 16 while Apa was 20 during the time that they dated, with some fans criticizing Apa on Twitter for dating a minor. It’s unknown exactly when the pair split but Apa confirmed he was single when he graced the cover of Seventeen for their May/June 2018 issue.

Britt Robertson

Apa has most recently linked to actress Britt Roberston when the two were seen holding hands and exchanging a kiss at Entertainment Weekly’s San Diego Comic-Con party in June. Apa and Robertson attended the party with Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Madeline Petsch, and an onlooker told Us Weekly the pair were seen hugging and “leaning in and kissing each other.” Us Weekly also reported that Apa and Robertson have been regularly liking each other’s Instagram posts since April. The couple first met when they played love interests in the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose, and will also star opposite each other in the upcoming movie I Still Believe playing real-life couple Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his first wife Melissa Henning.