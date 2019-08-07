Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Red Carpet 2019: PHOTOS

Hollywood’s young stars stepped out on the red carpet on August 6 for Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood party at The H Club in Los Angeles. Each year Variety honors youthful talents who have made an impact on show business in the past year, as well as the adults who have helped them make that impact, such as agents or content executives. The fresh-faced celebs included singers, actors, and YouTubers, all honored for their “show-stopping creativity.” Among the attendees were Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse, and Chloe x Halle, who donned their best red carpet looks for the event.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello stunned in a sheer pale pink Zuhair Murad Spring 2019 Couture mini dress with a plunging v-neckline and pouf ruffled shoulder accents climbing down to the sleeves. The dazzlingly sequined dress was accented by silver sparkly pointed heels and bejeweled belt, which complemented her figure along with the ruched mini skirt. Her voluminous flowing locks were styled down to mimic her ruffled sleeves to complete the luxurious look.

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse kept his red carpet look casual yet classy in this black and white ensemble. His all-white pinstripe suit was paired with a solid black shirt, sans-tie, with the top few buttons undone. On the red carpet, he addressed rumors that he and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart had ended their relationship. When asked if he was annoyed by the rumors, Sprouse light-heartedly joked, “Incredibly,” and continued, “No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry.”

Chloe x Halle

Pop duo sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey made a stylish appearance in coordinating ’80s-inspired wrap dresses and strappy heels. Chloe Bailey paired her blue-violet asymmetrical one-shoulder wrap dress with gold hoops and a half updo, while her sister Halle complemented her pink dress with poufed sleeves by accessorizing with sparkly clips in her pulled-back locs. Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid remake, and on the red carpet said she was “very honored and really grateful for the opportunity,” with Chloe saying she was “more than proud” of her sister for landing the role.