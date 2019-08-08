Have you ever spaced out during a lecture? Maybe given up because your professor was just moving too quickly? Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t optimize your note-taking! Take a quick look at these apps to see how you can take better notes:

Otter

Do you have a professor who talks so fast you wish you could just record them? Look no further. Not only does Otter record different voices and keep track of who’s speaking, but it also transcribes whole interviews! Perfect for students of journalism, Otter also allows users to embed pictures at different times in the transcribed speech. You can even go back later to manually change inaccuracies! Otter also has options for emailing and sharing.

On the not-so-bright side, there is a time limit on the lite version- but it’s pretty generous, so you shouldn’t have to worry about it for a while.

Compatible with Apple and Android.

Pen to Print

This is perfect for students who have missed class and need to copy notes on the lecture they missed. Pen to Print allows users to convert handwriting to text, with only a picture. Save time on hand-copying those notes- let your phone do it for you!

You may of course, still have to go back and manually correct errors.

Compatible with Apple and Android.

Kindle

Although Kindle has become synonymous with leisure reading, it’s also a great place to store textbooks so that you can highlight and take notes on them. The only thing better than taking notes in your textbook, is having them in your e-book- which is light, universally accessible, and quicker to search in!

Of course, not all textbooks are available on the Kindle store- but for those that are, the Kindle app is a great way to study!

Compatible with Apple and Android.

Evernote

Evernote is quickly becoming popular for allowing users to take notes, make to-do lists, and organize their ideas at the click of a few buttons. Not only does it allow users to share their notes with others, but it also provides a single place for users to store their ideas and lists, whether for personal or bigger projects! It also works with various media- handwritten notes, typing, pictures, etc.

It could be a bit distracting during class hours to have all this information in front of you- but then again, that’s true for most note-taking software.

Compatible with Apple and Android.

SimpleMind

If you’re a visual learner, this app can help you organize your notes into mind-maps even as you are writing them. This app has many templates and is easy to use.

The only downside is that it may detract focus from the actual content of the notes, and that you need to buy the Pro version if you want to export items!

Compatible with Apple and Android.

Flashcards +

If you’re the type of person who likes to review for exams via flashcards, then this is the app for you. It allows you to create flashcards quickly and effortlessly, allowing you to create them as you’re taking notes. With this app, you will never have to stress about making flashcards- you will have them ready even before you start studying for your exams!

Of course, they will be nowhere near as easy to format as plain text, given the flashcard template.

Compatible with Android.