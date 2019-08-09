As college students prepare for a new fall semester, Amazon drops an exclusive deal for new and existing Prime Students. Starting August 6th, college students can get Amazon Music Unlimited added to their monthly or annual membership for just $0.99 more per month. Don’t have Prime Student? Sign up using your “.edu” student email for a free six-month trial, which becomes $6.49 per month after the trial period. Amazon Prime Members pay $7.99 per month and nonmembers pay $9.99 per month for the Unlimited streaming service, which allows access to over 50 million songs (in comparison to Prime Music’s 2 million) and offers unlimited skips, ad-free listening, offline streaming, integration with Echo devices.

But streaming millions of songs isn’t the only perk of a Prime Student membership, here are some of the great deals Amazon has to offer.

Fast Free Delivery

Gone are the days of missing that textbook your professor decided to add to the syllabus at the last minute. Items on Amazon marked with the Prime logo are eligible for free two-day shipping, and items with the free one-day Prime logo will get to you by 9 P.M. the next day. If you live in a major city, you even have access to free same-day and two-hour delivery on qualifying orders. Don’t need your item right away? Choose no-rush delivery at checkout to earn rewards towards your future purchases.

Exclusive Student Discounts

Not only do Prime Students receive curated deals on back to school essentials, such as computers and accessories, backpacks, and supplies, but all your non-school essentials as well. Shop Prime deals for discounts on video games, phone accessories, snacks and groceries, personal care items, and apparel.

Movie & TV Streaming

With Prime Video, you can stream movies, TV shows, Amazon Originals, and even live sports, all included in your Prime Student membership. Watch movie favorites like Marvel’s The Avengers, A Quiet Place, and Lady Bird, or check out one of Amazon’s Emmy nominated Originals such as The Marvelous Miss Maisel.

Free Samples

No word is sweeter to a college student than the word “free.” With Amazon Product Sampling, you can sign up to receive free samples in the mail on recommended items without having to make a purchase. Visit your preferences page to opt-in for Product Sampling and mark which categories your most interested in receiving, including snacks, coffee, cosmetics, and skincare.

Unlimited eReading

With Prime Reading, you get access to over a thousand books, magazines, Kindle Singles, and comics; ranging from non-fiction to fiction, magazines to short works. Books on Prime Reading also include Audible Narration, which lets you switch from reading to listening and back again without losing your place. No Kindle? No problem. The free Kindle app for iOS and Android allows you to read on any device, including Kindle and Fire tablets.

Video Game Streaming

Can’t stop streaming Twitch when you’re supposed to be studying? Good news for you, bad news for your GPA: by connecting your Twitch account to Twitch Prime (included with your Prime Student account) you receive bonus games, free in-game loot, and new monthly offers. Twitch Prime also allows you to stream your favorite streamers live without having to view those annoying ads.