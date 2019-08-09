Ariana Grande’s New Beau: Full Story & Must-See Details

This summer, Ariana Grande has been slaying on her “Sweetener Tour” with opening acts, Social House and Normani. On August 2, Ariana released a new single featuring Social House called, “Boyfriend” and the music video dropped the same day. The video is showing Ari making out with Mikey Foster, who is portrayed as a jealous lover. For the first time, Ariana and Social House performed their new single on August 4 at the Lollapalooza. Ever since Ari has been spending quite a lot of time with Mikey. Mikey even helped Ari produce “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next” so before the tour, they have known each other for a while. The pair were recently spotted holding hands in Chicago. Could Ariana have a new man in her life?

Mikey, “break up with your girlfriend” because she’s bored.

Well, here’s what we know…

Entertainment Tonight reported that after her performance at Lollapalooza, Ariana threw a birthday party for one of her bodyguards at Siena Tavern in the North River neighborhood. Sources said that she and Mikey sat next to each other and were holding hands. August 5, the couple returned to the restaurant, and Ari held hands with her potential beau throughout the evening. Entertainment Tonight also found out that the couple arrived and left separately. At dinner, they were accompanied by Ariana’s mom and a few of her friends.

She posted a selfie on August 5 with Mikey, captioned with a “❤️” emoji. She also added a video of him holding her dog on her Instagram story. She captioned the clip, “Why does he love u this much it’s weird.”

The reported romance comes almost a year since Ariana called it quits with ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson in October 2018. Since Ari has been single for nearly a year now, this has allowed her to say, “thank u” next because it’s time for a new man. Now fans are wondering if the rumors are true that Mikey and Ari are official. Ari has not yet confirmed or denied that she is with Mikey and vice versa.

Whatever deal is, the pair have clearly tried to keep the whole thing a secret.

If they made things official, we’d ship it for sure.