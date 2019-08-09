Bernie Mac Quotes: Top 10 Best Quotes & Most-Famous Sayings

During his time here on Earth, Bernie Mac gave us many smiles and great laughter. People who were close to him knew how wise he was, as well. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Bernie Mac was raised by a single mother. When he was sixteen, she passed away from cancer. Young Bernie moved in with his grandparents and immediately grew up seeing and learning a lot about life at a young age. At the age of nineteen, he married his high school sweetheart, Rhonda Gore. That following year, they welcomed their only daughter, Ja’Niece. Before he became a comedian, he worked many jobs: janitor, cook and being a bus driver, all while performing comedy at clubs and funerals on the weekends. By the time he became a famous Hollywood actor, he had grown to be quite insightful in his later years. Here are a couple of powerful quotes and signature catchphrases he’s known for.

1. “I didn’t come here for no foolishness!”

2. “Kick it!”

3. “There’s no success story. Everybody’s got a ghetto story. You always want to make it bigger than what it is.”

4. “Only way you can get upset is when you expecting something.”

5. “Whatever you hear at the barbershop, stays at the barbershop.”

6. “When it comes to raising children, I believe in give and take. I give orders, and they take ‘em.”

7. “I’m not a politician; I’m a comedian. I know my limitations.”

8. “You have to meet all of the challenges, big and small. Because how you start is how you finish.”

9. “I’m not a star, and I don’t want to be a star. Stars fall. I’m an ordinary guy with an extraordinary job.”

10. “My comedy comes from pain. I can’t stand to see someone hurting.”