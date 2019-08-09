Upon the release of her latest single hits “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift is getting candid in her Vogue cover and interview that hits stands in September.

The Grammy-award singer and songwriter discusses her feud with Scotter Braun as well as her reconciliation with Katy Perry. She opened up about standing up for herself in the industry and shared some intel about her upcoming album, Lover.

Keep reading to find the five biggest bombshells and takeaways from Swift’s Vogue interview here.

Swift chose her future songs over her past hits amidst the Scooter Braun drama

Earlier this summer, Swift’s former record label company Big Machine Label Group was acquired by Scooter Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings LLC. The singer spoke out in a Tumblr post writing that she was “sad and grossed out” over the sale of her music catalog. She also called Braun out for being, “incessant, manipulative bullying.”

When asked in the Vogue interview if she tried to get her recordings back Swift’s body slumped “with a palpable heaviness”. She commented on the matter, “It was either investing in my past or my and other artists’ future, and I chose the future.”

She is still affected by the Kim Kardashian and Kayne West drama

Swift’s history with Kayne West and Kim Kardashian has been complicated ever since the 2009 MTV VMA’s incident. Swift opened up about where she stands in the aftermath of the hashtags #TaylorSwiftIsASnake and #TaylorSwiftIsCanceled that went viral once Kardashian released a video of West and Swift discussing his “Famous” song lyrics.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” she said. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly.”

She added, “When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, ‘Kill yourself.'”

The star admits that although it took some time to get there, she is in a good place right now.

She is a big advocate for the LGBTQ community

In her song, “You Need to Calm Down,” she expressed her support for the LGBTQ community. While talking about her music video for the Vogue cover, Swift deciphers the meaning of the lyrics.

“The first verse is about trolls and cancel culture,” she says. “The second verse is about homophobes and the people picketing outside our concerts. The third verse is about successful women being pitted against each other.”

The video itself expresses her support of the LGBTQ community with cameos featuring Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, and Katy Perry. The video’s final frame sends viewers to Swift’s change.org petition in support of the Equality Act, which was passed back in May.

Swift has become an advocate about LGBTQ rights adding, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she says. “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc.”

Her album Lover will have 18 songs and be released August 23

“I was compiling ideas for a very long time,” Swift says. “When I started writing, I couldn’t stop.” This will be her seventh studio album which she believes is her favorite album yet.

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she says. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

She has made up with Katy Perry

The Perry-Swift drama has unfolded in the public eye for years. With a history of numerous events that have happened between the two, the female singers have finally decided to reconcile this summer.

When Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch to her last summer, that was when Swift asked her to be in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“She wrote back, This makes me so emotional. I’m so up for this. I want us to be that example. But let’s spend some time together. Because I want it to be real. So she came over and we talked for hours.”

The two pop artists reflected on the dramatic flairs of the media during their get together.

“We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media,” Swift explains, “is they pick two people and it’s like they’re pouring gasoline all over the floor. All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us. It was: Who’s better? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you.”

Perry later when on to post a photo on Instagram of homemade cookies made by Swift with “Peace at last” frosting written on top. Perry captioned the post “Feels Good” with Swift commenting a bunch of heart-eye emojis.