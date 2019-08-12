Not enough space for living you say? Well, here’s a tip, you want to make the room feel anything but small and to do that is by incorporating multifunctional storage pieces. Bed Bath & Beyond has some great furniture pieces at affordable prices for college students that have just moved out from their parents’ homes. These furniture pieces can hide clutter while doubling as functional items. Whether it’s a stuffy apartment, cramped condo, shared dorm room, or small space in a home, these handy kitchen carts, multi-drawer accent tables, and more will make any square footage feel double its size. With so many hidden treasures filled with potentials in Bed Bath & Beyond, we’ve hand-selected a few of the best options to help you out. Get ready for shopping because here are our picks.

1. Origami Foldable Kitchen Cart – Bath Bath & Beyond $119.99

Now, this is a kitchen cart you would want in your own house. Talk about having everything from style to being multifunctional. Made from durable rubberwood, this unique rolling kitchen cart opens and folds in seconds and can be used as a kitchen island or a side cart which becomes perfect for portability.

2. Weybridge Lift-Top Coffee Table in Walnut – Bath Bath & Beyond $119.99

This modern, sleek style of the Lift-Top Coffee Table enhances any room, featuring sturdy construction with a slender metal frame supporting a solid wood, box-like table that has a lift-top that reveals a hidden compartment. The ample storage space inside can store remote controls, magazines and laptops.

3. Manhattan Comfort Parana 1.0 Bookcase in White – Bath Bath & Beyond $63.99

4. Madison Park Crosby Ottoman – Bath Bath & Beyond $86.99

If you are a bookworm running out of space to store your books in a tight and compact space, the perfect solution is this Parana 1.0 Bookcase from Manhattan Comfort. With its clean, sleek design and 5 sturdy shelves, you can neatly organize and access books, binders, photos, trophies and more.

Yes! This 2-in-1 ottoman is the solution to styling your living room while also having a functional piece of furniture to store blankets and other items in. This cute, button-tufted round ottoman can be used as a side table or footrest too.

5. Southern Enterprises Antebellum Shoe Storage Bench in Antique White – Bath Bath & Beyond $350.99

This shoe compartment will keep your home so organized. With 6 shoe cubbies, a single drawer and louvered doors on the side to stow away clutter, this bench has a padded seat to take your shoes on and off in comfort. Um, yes, I’ll take one of those, please.

6. Southern Enterprises Simon Wall Mount Desk in White – Bath Bath & Beyond $193.99

Please, let this be a trend. Invest in this wall mount desk from Southern Enterprises to create a space-saving design that is productive, clutter-free office anywhere in your home. With a space-saving Scandinavian design, it has textured drawer fronts with brushed nickel hardware plus a pull-out tray and drawers.

7. Linon Home Teague Round Metal Bar Cart in Gold – Bath Bath & Beyond $126.99

Glamorize any get-together with the serving capabilities of the Linon Home Teague Round Metal Bar Cart. This lavish bar cart has everything you need for a mobile bar: wine-glass hangers, bottle holders, wheels, and two push handles, all the while functioning on wheels for mobility.

8. Zuo Small Metal Magazine Table in Gold – Bath Bath & Beyond $130.00

This unique metal magazine table is a functional yet fashionable design slides over the arm of a sofa or a chair to give you a flat surface for work or play. Its convenient storage compartment is perfect to stow magazines or mail in the perforated side pocket for a neat look.

9. Crosley Furniture Landon Bench – Bath Bath & Beyond $213.00

Want a mid-century modern flair to your space? This Landon Bench from Crosley Furniture will add just that to your entryway. The crisp clean lines of the wooden frame create contemporary appeal while the upholstered cushion offers comfort and a welcoming appeal. It also includes a pull out drawer perfect for storage.

10. Kate and Laurel Tenby 2-Piece Accent Table Set in Black – Bath Bath & Beyond $180.99

Tenby Accent Tables from Kate and Laurel takes a fresh take on the rustic industrial design trend offering the look, and function of wire storage baskets. Each set includes 1 small and 1 large table and has a removable wood tray top to facilitate filling the base with necessary or decorative items. The tables can be nested together ands are used for indoors only.