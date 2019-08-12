Halsey Slams Critic Over Miley & Liam Breakup: DETAILS

Over the weekend, there was a lot less love in the air as it was announced that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have broken up after over 10 years together in an on-off relationship and just less than a year after getting married in a secret ceremony in December.

Hundreds of people are speculating why the pair called it quits after just recently celebrating their 10-year anniversary since meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks’ movie The Last Song. theTigerbob on Twitter is one of many who are blaming Cyrus’ sexuality as the reason for the split.

“#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied,” the user tweeted.

The tweet was aimed at the fact that shortly after their breakup was announced on Saturday Aug. 10, Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Carter also recently split from Jenner, a year after tying the knot. However, as seen on The Hills: New Beginnings, their relationship seemed to have some tension.

Halsey quickly clapped back at the critic, tweeting, “Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-).”

Last month, Cyrus opened up about her sexuality, telling Elle magazine, “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

At the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, Halsey also opened up about having similar feelings when it comes to her sexuality, “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself – to my friends, to my family, to myself – trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”

The “Malibu” singer confirmed to People Magazine via a statement that she and the Isn’t It Romantic start had parted ways on Saturday. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ spokesperson said. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”