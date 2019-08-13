The 13 Ideal Gifts For Your Lefty Friend

Is your significant other a lefty, or are you indeed one of them? If so…

Left-Handers Day is celebrated on Tuesday, August 13. We wish Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson, Prince William and the many southpaws of the world a beautiful day. This post was written specifically for them.

The majority of times, lefties have to work around right-hand designed items that obviously do not meet their necessities. That must be or have been annoying…we feel you. This is the reason we have a pulled up a very diverse list of 13 perfect gifts for your loved one or yourself. Check it out!

BookFactory Left-Handed Notebook

This unique journal is specially designed for Left-Handed users. It has 120 pages which can be used from back to front. You can get it on Amazon for $12.99.

Field Notes Left-Handed Memo Book (3-Pack)

This left-handed book has 48 pages to write on. You can get this pack of three notes on Amazon for $9.95.

Maped Visio Left-Handed Pens

The first true left-handed pen that provides left-handers more visualness as they write, without having to hook their wrist around. This Amazing pen also eliminates smeared and uncomfortable angled writing! Not just that, but also it offers natural writing posture for left-handers. The ink dries quickly as it is smear-resistant with an ultra-smooth flow. You can get this pack of three pens (black, red and blue ink) on Amazon for $7.49.

Lefty’s Left-Handed Bamboo Utensil Kitchen Tool Set

Aesthetic set of left-handed bamboo kitchen utensils includes a 14″ slotted spatula, 14-1/2″ pot-sitter, 15″ wok tool, and 13″ stir spoon. The pot-sitter, or lazy spoon, is the customers’ fav. It is specifically designed to eliminate messy drips. It. These kitchen tools are made of bamboo, meaning this material never gets too hot to touch and can withstand high temperatures. As it is elegant, strong, renewable, and does not swell or shrink. You can get this set of four pieces on Amazon for $24.95.

Nixon Women’s Chronograph Leather Watch

This silver-color sporty watch features left-handed pushers/crown and round dial with rose-tone indices, blue seconds hand, and three chronograph subdials in sunray finish, Japanese quartz movement with analog display, raw leather band with topstitching and buckle closure. It is water-resistant up to 660 ft. You can get it on Amazon for $375.

Invicta Men’s Stainless Steel Left-Handed Watch

Some of the features of this sporty left-handed watch are a black dial with yellow contrasts and trio of subdials, 45.6 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window, Japanese quartz movement with analog display and black leather band with buckle closure. It is also water-resistant up to 330 ft. You can get it on Amazon for $74.99.

Fiskars Left-Hand Stainless Steel Scissors

These effective scissors are effective for cutting materials like denim, silk and multiple layers of fabric. Not to mention your left-hand fingers would fit just perfect in this pair of scissors. You can get it on Amazon for $8.

Stainless Steel Left-Handed Paring Knife

This stainless-steel-2.75″-curved knife is sharpened on the right-hand side to allow a clean straight cut with the left hand. You can get it on Amazon for $14.99.

Left-Handed Can Opener

This can opener fits on the left side of the can, to be gripped in the right hand and turned with the stronger left hand. Furthermore, it rotates counter-clockwise, easier for left-handers to turn. You can get it on Amazon for $19.95.

Top Flite Women’s 12-Piece Complete Golf Set

This complete golf-set is club-length-standard. Some of their features are fitted to produce higher trajectory shots that travel straighter and faster. You can get it on Amazon for $209.95 and Dick’s for $200.

Lefty’s Left-Handed 2-Cup Glass Measuring Cup

This measuring cup is made of glass. It is comfortably designed for left-handed users. It holds 2 cups or 1/2 Quart. You can get it on Amazon for $19.99.

Lapdesk Left-Handed Adjustable Laptop Table/Breakfast in Bed Tray

This multipurpose-left-hand Lapdesk is here to make your life a whole lot easier! Its measurements are 21.5 Lx 14.1W x 13.8H inches. However, they can be adjustable. This is a handmade product and a 100% ecofriendly. You can get this product made of natural bamboo on Amazon for $39.99.